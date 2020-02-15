There are high school basketball miracles, and there is whatever you want to call what the North Central girls pulled off Saturday morning at the Class A Southwestern (Shelby) Regional.
Down by 10 points to Bethesda Christian with three minutes to go and shooting miserably, the Thunderbirds fought all the way back, winning 56-53 on a 3-pointer by Averi Davidson with four seconds left.
Davidson, by the way, had been 0 for 11 from 3-point range until the last 38 seconds of the game, when she also hit the trey that tied the score at 53.
"I hadn't been hitting all game," she admitted calmly afterward, "but I'm a shooter. I've got to keep shooting."
Considerably less calm was her father, coach Joey Davidson, from whom Averi may have inherited that shooter gene (although her mom, the former Angel Lamb, may also have a claim).
"Unfeakingbelievable," coach Davidson said after the game, looking for people to hug. "That's why you don't quit . . . that's Indiana high school basketball."
For the first 29 minutes of the game, only one player on the court was shooting well, and she wasn't wearing green and black.
Matti Fulks of the Patriots was on her way to 33 points, plus five assists (that's 43 of her team's 53 points), three steals and a blocked shot. And as the clock ticked down, with Bethesda Christian leading 46-36 and then 47-37, the T-Birds couldn't find anyone else to foul.
No problem, North Central's Jocelyn Cox said later.
"Ten points behind? We've still got time," she said. "It was very exciting, but we've just got to do our jobs."
Makenzy Haviland, in the game after freshman center Katie Jones had fouled out, got an offensive rebound and hit a free throw. Cox stole the ball and scored — although missing the free throw for the three-point play — and North Central was within 47-40.
Fulks was fouled, but hit only one of two. Then Cox scored with an offensive rebound — and missed another chance to convert a three-point play — and Haviland stole the ball and Cox scored again. Now it was 48-44 and getting interesting.
Fulks again hit just one of two — but stole the ball after the T-Birds rebounded. Cox stole it back, though, and hit two free throws this time. 49-46.
Fulks passed out of a double-team to Brooke Dodson for a layup. North Central turned the ball over on the in-bounds pass and Fulks was fouled again. Although Fulks was again able to get just a split at the line, it was 52-46 with 1:25 left and North Central had an empty possession.
But Cox stole the ball AGAIN. "Jocelyn came up a ton," Averi Davidson said afterward, and after converting two free throws for a 52-48 score. And then Cox stole it for a fourth time, hitting two free throws to cut the lead to two points.
The Patriots threw a baseball pass over the North Central press to Fulks, who missed the layup at the other end but was fouled — the fifth on North Central point guard Courtney Williams. But Fulks went 1 for 2 — for the seventh time in the fourth quarter — and Averi Davidson hit her two 3-pointers.
"I emptied my pockets and I handed [the Thunderbirds] the keys," coach Davidson said when asked about facing the big deficit. "And what a big shot by Averi; she needed that today."
"We always find a way to battle back," Averi Davidson said.
The score was tied six times with six lead changes in the first half. Trailing 26-22 at the break, after Bethesda Christian went on a 9-0 run to end the second quarter, the T-Birds got the first six of the third quarter to lead briefly, but the Patriots went up 40-33 early in the fourth quarter, then scored six in a row for the 46-36 lead — which looked safe at that point.
Cox finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and the four big steals for North Central, while Davidson scored 17. Brinley Stone had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Jones didn't score but grabbed 13 rebounds.
"We're in the final eight," coach Davidson said. "That was our goal all year, and it's all you can ask for."
Eighth-ranked Greenwood Christian won the second regional semifinal, outscoring seventh-ranked Jac-Cen-Del 24-3 in the fourth quarter to win 61-49.
NORTH CENTRAL (56) — Cox 9-13 4-6 23, Stone 4-10 1-2 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Davidson 4-19 7-8 17, Williams 2-17 1-2 5, Haviland 0-1 1-2 1, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 FG, 14-20 FT, 56 TP.
BETHESDA CHRISTIAN (53) — Fulks 11-21 10-17 33, Dodson 2-7 0-1 4, James 1-4 1-3 3, Steffy 1-2 0-0 2, Shafer 2-7 2-4 7, Vawter 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 19-45 FG, 13-25 FT, 53 TP.
North Central=13=9=11=23=—=56
Bethesda Christian=14=12=10=17=—=53
3-point shooting — NC 4-23 (Davidson 2-13, Cox 1-1, Stone 1-4, Williams 0-5), BC 2-8 (Fulks 1-2, Shafer 1-4, Steffy 0-1, Vawter 0-1). Total fouls — NC 20, BC 14. Fouled out — Jones, Williams. Turnovers — NC 11, BC 14. Rebounds — NC 48 (Jones 13, Stone 12, Cox 8, Williams 2, Haviland 2, Davidson, Team 10), BC 38 (Vawter 9). Assists — NC 9 (Cox 4, Davidson 2, Williams 2, Haviland), BC 8 (Fulks 5). Steals — NC 9 (Cox 4, Stone, Jones, Davidson, Williams, Haviland), BC 6 (Fulks 4). Blocks — NC 1 (Cox), BC 5 (Vawter 3).
Next — North Central (19-7) returned for the championship game against Greenwood Christian. Bethesda Christian finished 18-7.
