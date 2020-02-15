Potential for another miracle was still in play until very late for North Central's Thunderbirds on Saturday night in the championship game of the Class A Southwestern (Shelby) Regional.
But eighth-ranked Greenwood Christian managed to avoid having any of its stars foul out — unlike the T-Birds — in a game between two teams without a lot of depth, and compounded that advantage with 14 unexpected points. The result was a 74-65 win for the Cougars.
"We gave ourselves a chance," said coach Joey Davidson of North Central. "We had a wide-open 3 [that missed] when we were down two . . . and free throws killed us. But I thought we battled. The kids gave me everything they had this year."
After both teams began the game blistering hot — the score was 14-10 North Central after just three minutes — the Cougars took control in the second quarter and had a nine-point lead before North Central got the last two points of the first half.
But the T-Birds were still within two at 58-56 early in the fourth quarter, once missing a 3-pointer and once the front end of a one-and-one. GCA hit two free throws and North Central had three shots that missed — two of them blocked.
Then Greenwood Christian's Savvanah Frye hit a 3-pointer and it was back to a seven-point deficit. After North Central cut the lead to five, Jocelyn Cox fouled out, and at 66-60 the Cougars scored six clinching points and Courtney Williams fouled out.
Williams, who had just five points in the afternoon win, had a game-high 27 in the championship game, while Averi Davidson scored 19, Cox 11 and Brinley Stone had a team-high nine rebounds.
Isabella Reed had 26 points and 15 rebounds for GCA, with Frye scoring 18 and Alexis Mead 10. But Mead and Reed survived four fouls each and two players who hadn't scored in the semifinal win, starting center Dorothy O'Dell and reserve Chloe Grider, combined for 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
"We lost Reed [defensively] in the first quarter [when she hit four 3-pointers]," coach Davidson said. "[The Cougars, who beat North Central 80-62 in last year's regional] are a pretty good team."
"It was a game when [the ball] finally started going in for all of us," Williams said when asked about her scoring outburst. "We were closer than we were last year; next year we'll come back."
Both teams should have four starters returning for next season, so are probably early favorites to return to rural Shelby County as sectional champions again.
Stone was North Central's only senior starter — Alexa Crouch was a senior reserve — and after the game Stone's persistent smile couldn't hide her disappointment.
"It's the worst feeling," she said. "This was my favorite year by far. I love these girls so much . . . I'll just miss it all."
A consolation for Stone was being a member of the first North Central team to win a regional game. "We finished with the most wins in a season [in school history] by winning this morning too," she pointed out.
NORTH CENTRAL (65) — Cox 5-13 1-3 11, Stone 3-6 1-3 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Davidson 5-23 5-6 19, Williams 9-20 5-5 27, Haviland 0-1 1-4 1, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Crouch 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchison 0-0 0-0 0, Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Ellinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 FG, 13-21 FT, 65 TP.
GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN (74) — Reed 7-11 8-8 26, Frye 6-14 3-5 18, O'Dell 4-5 0-0 8, Mead 3-5 3-3 10, Bigelow 0-9 6-8 6, Grider 3-4 0-0 6, Doria 0-0 0-0 0, Jolley 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 FG, 20-24 FT, 74 TP.
North Central 23 10 19 13 — 65
Greenwood Christian 20 20 16 18 — 74
3-point shooting — NC 8-29 (Williams 4-11, Davidson 4-17, Cox 0-1), GCA 8-18 (Reed 4-5, Frye 3-7, Mead 1-2, Grider 0-1, Bigelow 0-3). Total fouls — NC 22, GCA 15. Fouled out — Cox, Williams. Turnovers — NC 11, GCA 21. Rebounds — NC 34 (Stone 9, Haviland 8, Cox 5, Davidson 3, Team 9), GCA 44 (Reed 15, Frye 9, Bigelow 3, Grider 3, O'Dell 2, Mead 2, Team 10). Assists — NC 8 (Cox 5, Williams 3), GCA 15 (BIgelow 6). Steals — NC 7 (Williams 3, Cox 2, Davidson 2), GCA 6 (Reed 2, Frye 2, Mead 2). Blocks — NC 2 (Cox, Stone), GCA 7 (Frye 3, Mead 3).
Next — Greenwood Christian (23-5) plays in a Class A semistate next Saturday at Jasper or Jeffersonville. North Central finishes 19-8.
