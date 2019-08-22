After guiding North Central High School's football program to a winning record in seven of the past eight seasons, including 9-2 and a Class A sectional championship in 2018, Travis Nolting left to become head coach at Greenfield Central.
Enter 45-year-old Brad Hudson, who had been principal at Northeast East Elementary School in Hymera in 2018-19, to replace Nolting.
"I'd had head-coaching aspirations for a long time," said Hudson, a former assistant football coach and now also North Central's athletic director and assistant principal. "I'm happy to get [the coaching job]."
Considering the Thunderbirds have only one starter returning on offense and one on defense — the same player, senior Cody Curtis — Hudson realizes that duplicating Nolting's '18 success won't be easy.
"We're very young," he admitted. "We had a huge senior class [that graduated in the spring] last year."
On offense, Hudson has switched formations from wishbone to the wing T. Running it will be junior quarterback Jacoby Brewer (6-0, 180 pounds).
"He's athletic and a nice fit," Hudson said of Brewer, who was injured playing defense in the first game a year ago and missed the rest of the season.
Curtis (5-10, 150) will line up at halfback. He'll get ball-carrying support from senior Keylin Thompson (5-6, 150) at wing back and sophomore Jayce Norman (5-9, 160) at fullback.
"They're learning," Hudson said of that group. "We've got some speed there."
Senior basketball player Bryton Suggs (6-2, 170) is one of the primary wide receivers, with sophomore Peyton Seay (6-1, 160) and junior Jaron Bonacorsi (5-9, 140) ready to catch passes and block from the tight-end position as well.
Turning to the offensive line — reminder, there are no returning starters — Hudson plans to use sophomore Anthony Crockett (6-1, 325) at center, sophomore Jeremiah Swalls (5-8, 180) and senior Mikey Patrick (5-10, 205) at guards and senior David Baker (5-9, 180) and sophomore Hunter Boone (5-7, 220) at tackles.
Senior transfer Tyler Young will be North Central's placekicker, while the punter had not been determined yet.
On the defensive line, Crockett, Baker and Patrick will start. Curtis, a starting outside linebacker last year, will be in the middle this year. Other starting linebackers are Swalls and Norman. Sophomore Rowdy Pierson (5-11, 140) and freshman Nathan Manning (5-8, 150) also should be in the mix.
In the secondary, Brewer will see action at free safety, Suggs will man one cornerback spot and junior Darren Suits (5-11, 140) will man the other corner.
"Just like our offense, we're young on defense," Hudson summarized. "We're fast and we'll be aggressive."
Regarding the Southwest Conference, he figures North Knox is "the team to beat right now," although he's not conceding anything to the Warriors yet.
Hudson's T-Birds will play host to West Vigo on Friday night.
