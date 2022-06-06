Nick Winning shot a 1-under-par 70 on Monday at Phil Harris Golf Course for high school sectional medalist honors, and nearly led his Terre Haute South team to a championship.
But Terre Haute North, led by sectional runner-up Gavin Connor with a 74, repeated as team champion by one stroke, 322 to 323.
Winning and Andrew Baker, who shot 77, led the Braves while the Patriots didn't have a second score under 80. North, however, also didn't have to count a score higher then 84, while the Braves had a pair of 88s.
Sullivan, led by Wyatt Piel's 79, edged Northview for the third spot in Thursday's regional, with Linton placing fifth. Like the Braves, the Miners had two low scores; both Andy Clark and Eli Poe will compete at the regional. The final individual spot at the regional will be decided in a Tuesday morning playoff between Northview's Lane Notter and White River Valley's Jake Antibus.
"I am so proud of my boys," said coach Chris Cassell of South. "They battled the entire day.
"It is heartbreaking for them to lose by a stroke, and I hate it for them because I love these guys and it is an honor to be their coach," Cassell continued. "Kyle [Kennedy] and Peyton [Turner] combined to shoot 100 on the front but just kept at it and combined for a 76 on the back."
The Patriots got better as the day went along too, noted coach Chuck Payne.
"We didn't play real well on the front. I think we had four or five balls out of bounds," Payne said, "but we hung in there."
Connor was 3-over on the front, Payne noted, but had nine straight pars on the back. "He was our best one," the coach said, "and he has been most of the year."
"Andrew [Baker] had a great day, and what Nick did was awesome," Cassell said. "He is an excellent kid and a very deserving champion. I could not be more proud of him, and I'm super happy we get a few more days in our season."
The tournament was conducted at a brisk pace Monday, with half the field starting on the 10th hole. "I think they were expecting rain," Payne said, and it was weather that halted the Notter-Antibus playoff until Tuesday.
West Vigo placed sixth with a 370, easily surpassing coach Jordan Pearson's traditional goal of 200 per nine holes. Derek Dean shot an 87 for the Vikings, who didn't have a golfer finish in triple digits.
At Phil Harris
Team scores — Terre Haute North 322, Terre Haute South 323, Sullivan 335, Northview 340, Linton 346, West Vigo 370, White River Valley 379, Bloomfield 385, Eastern Greene 397, North Central 398, Clay City 399, Shakamak 408.
Medalist — Nick Winning (THS) 70
Terre Haute North (322) — Gavin Connor 74, Cole Higham 81, Josh Ferres 83, Connor Bishop 84, Nathan Fields 87
Terre Haute South (323) — Andrew Baker 77, Nick Winning 70, Peyton Turner 88, Kyle Kennedy 88, Evan Burbrink 92
Sullivan (335) — Wyatt Piel 79, Gavin Jenkins 85, Rowdy Adams 94, Hunter Pirtle 81, Koby Wood 90
Northview (340) — Lane Notter 81, Sawyer Goda 85, Kamden Kellett 87, Cade Thompson 92, Jack Frederick 87
Linton (346) — Andy Clark 76, Eli Poe 77, Blake House 81, Gary Cook 112, Brody Irish 115
West Vigo (370) — Derek Dean 87, Karson Mowrer 93, Griffin Mowrer 97, Collin Akers 99, Bryce Easton 93
White River Valley (379) — Jake Antibus 81, Dylan Moody 90, Michael Solliday 81, Kory Bolin 127
Bloomfield (385) — Brennan Gilliland 89, Calvin Myers 96, Tucker Lent 87, Caleb Pemberton 113, Ian Corbin 124
Eastern Greene (397) — Logan Russell 92, Boe O'Dell 95, Brayden Campbell 93, Nathan Myers 117
North Central (398) — Josh Roberts 99, Will Wells 101, Devan Schimmel 94, Nathan Weir 104, Tucker Mitchell 119
Clay City (399) — Clay Brown 83, Bryce Wiram 108, Joshua Hogan 91, Connor Tucker 117, Gabriel Campbell 120
Shakamak (408) — Will Miller 95, Brayson Shipman 106, Lukas Elliott 96, Kyle North 111, Josiah Clark 121
Next — North, South and Sullivan plus individuals Clark, Poe and either Antibus or Notter will compete Thursday in the regional at Country Oaks.
