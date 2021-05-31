Terre Haute North has a favor to ask of high school baseball fans throughout Indiana: please keep ignoring the Patriots. And let them bat first, whenever possible.
"We came in as underdogs the whole tournament," North center fielder Caden Mason said Monday night as he and his teammates celebrated the Patriots' 4-2 win over Brownsburg for the championship of the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional, "but we proved everyone wrong. We showed that we can play baseball and compete."
Compete the Patriots did on Monday night: on the mound, with Jayson Cottrell nearly pitching a complete game against the powerful Bulldogs; in the field, with Seth Tetidrick the defensive hero in the championship game; and on the bases. At the plate, North got just seven hits against the depleted Brownsburg staff, but Mason had two of them — giving him six for the day — and drove in runs in each of the two Patriot rallies.
Cottrell has taken advantage of his opportunities to move up in the Patriot pitching ranks, and Monday night's performance should keep him in the No. 2 spot for the rest of the tournament. Pitching to contact and keeping the ball off the barrels of the Brownsburg hitters, he got through the first three innings on just 30 pitches and struck out only one batter.
"There's something about that left-handed stuff," said coach Scott Lawson, who should know. "We didn't throw a curveball until the fourth inning."
"Just fastballs," Cottrell said in agreement. "Coach Lawson told me what to throw, and I was throwing it. I threw a lot of first-pitch strikes, I trusted my defense, and we made plays."
Brownsburg had needed 10 innings — and two of its best pitchers — to get past Avon in the Bulldogs' afternoon semifinal. "After extra innings [earlier in the day], you don't know what you're gonna get from them," Lawson said, "but they're a competitive ballclub."
North got its first two runs in the top of the third inning. Reece Bradley, the ninth batter in the Patriot order, led off with a triple to the gap in right-center, and one out later Mason drove him home with a single to right. Mason was erased on a fielder's choice for the second out, but a walk kept the inning alive and Cottrell added an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
North left the bases loaded in the third, however, and didn't score after getting its first two men on base to start the fourth inning. And in the bottom of that inning, the Bulldogs seemed to be ready to get to Cottrell and make the Patriots pay for not padding their lead.
Back-to-back singles started the inning, and one out later a North error looked like it would give Brownsburg its first run. But Tetidrick threw out the runner trying to score from second at the plate, and a hard line drive to Jace Ross at third ended the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, however, another North error opened the inning and with two out Ty Mathew and Jackson Fought hit RBI singles to tie the game and seemingly swing momentum to the Bulldogs.
But unearned runs work both ways, and North got those two runs back in the top of the sixth. Tetidrick had walked and was still at first with two out when Cade Moore grounded to third. The throw was in the dirt, Moore was safe at first and Tetidrick raced all the way to third, from where he scored when Mason's smash up the middle was smothered for an infield hit.
Bryson Carpenter then hit a slow grounder between first and second and beat the throw easily, and Moore raced home all the way from second on the infield hit to give North a two-run lead.
"It's been ingrained in our heads all year: hard 90 [run the bases as hard as you can] and play the game the right way," Lawson said of that sequence.
Brownsburg still had two innings to overcome that lead, and got a leadoff single by Ben Bayler to start the bottom of the sixth. Cottrell got a strikeout — just his third of the game at that point — for the first out, and Tetidrick raced to the left-field wall for an over-the-shoulder catch to help defuse that threat.
Cottrell maintained after the game that he never tired, but Lawson was taking no chances. As North batted in the top of the seventh, Moore — who had pitched a two-hitter in the morning win over Plainfield — was loosening in the bullpen. And in the seventh, after Cottrell issued his only two walks of the game sandwiched around a hotly disputed called strikeout, Moore was summoned to the mound (with Cottrell going to left field, Tetidrick going to second and Tyler Will moving from second to shortstop).
Moore was available for just 19 pitches, but he needed only one: a grounder up the middle to Tetidrick, who flipped to Will to start a game-ending double play.
"That's a senior stepping up when he needed to," Lawson said of Tetidrick. "I'm proud of the way he played tonight."
Although Lawson said he wasn't surprised at his team's success, he hadn't looked far enough to know where (back at Plainfield) or when (second game Saturday) the Patriots would play again. Some of his players said they expected it to be Indianapolis Cathedral.
"I just hope we're visitors [in the regional games]," Lawson said. "We've been visitors all week [in sectional play]."
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Moore ss-p 4-1-1-0, Mason cf 4-0-2-2, Carpenter 1b 4-1-2-1, Egger c 3-0-0-0, Cottrell p-lf 4-0-1-1, Ross 3b 3-0-0-0, Karr dh 3-0-0-0, Will 2b-ss 0-0-0-0, Tetidrick lf-2b 1-1-0-0, Bradley rf 2-1-1-0. Totals 28-4-7-4.
BROWNSBURG (AB-R-H-RBI) — Clodfelter cf 3-0-0-0, Fuller ph 1-0-0-0, Mathews p-1b 3-1-1-1, Fought dh 4-0-3-1, Peck 1b 0-0-0-0, Moran lf 0-0-0-0, Skinner lf-p-rf 3-0-1-0, Bayler ss 3-0-1-0, Gannon c 3-0-0-0, LeBlanc 2b 3-0-0-0, Parent 3b 3-1-0-0, Pierson rf-p 2-0-1-0. Totals 28-2-7-2.
Terre Haute North=002=002=0=—=4
Brownsburg=000=020=0=—=2
E — Ross 2, Parent. DP — THN 1, Brownsburg 1. LOB — THN 9, Brownsburg 7. 3B — Bradley. SB — Carpenter, Pierson, Parent, Mathews, Bayler.
Terre Haute North=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Cottrell (W)=6.1=7=2=0=2=4
Moore (Sv)=0.2=0=0=0=0=0
Brownsburg=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Mathews=3=4=2=2=4=3
Skinner=2=1=0=0=0=0
Pierson (L)=2=2=2=0=1=4
WP — Mathews. PB — Gannon. T — 2:08.
Next — Terre Haute North (16-11) plays the winner of the Ben Davis Sectional on Saturday at the Class 4A Plainfield Regional. Brownsburg finished 19-8.
