Early-season high school baseball games are rarely masterpieces, but Terre Haute North and Class A No. 8-ranked Riverton Parke at least provided some excitement Tuesday at Don Jennings Field.
Both teams showed the earmarks of early-season rust in what was the season opener for the Patriots and the second game for the Panthers, but both also showed some guts and staying power. In the end? Terre Haute North claimed the spoils with a 6-5 victory in eight innings, one in which the Patriots erased a late-game, four-run deficit.
Both schools used most of their rosters to get through the contest. Riverton Parke didn’t have Derron Hazzard available for this game or its 17-2 loss to perennial power Crawfordsville on Monday, but the Panthers have plenty of weapons at their disposal.
One is Derek Lebron, who started against the Patriots. He would strike out eight Patriots before he tired in the fifth. Overall, Riverton Parke’s pitchers struck out 15 batters.
“When we get a four-run lead and we have Derek on the mound, we feel good, but you have to give North credit. The third time through the order they made an adjustment and pushed across some runs,” Riverton Parke coach Charlie Martin said.
North is breaking in a junior-dominant roster with several players playing big roles for the first time.
While it wasn’t always sharp, North showed it has the capability to be aggressive when it counts.
“Obviously, both teams made mistakes and both teams took advantage of the other’s mistakes, but we were aggressive on the basepaths. Hopefully, we learned from our mistakes and learned we can win games by taking advantages of mistakes,” North coach Scott Lawson.
Riverton Parke staked itself to a 4-0 lead. Three runs came in the fourth. A leadoff walk by Peyton Robbins was followed by a single by Lebron and walk by Ashton Lowry. Andy Uselman then hit a one-out, two-run single to center to open the scoring. Lowry then scored via a wild pitch.
Riverton Parke added another run in the fifth when Robins reached via an error and came around to score via a wild pitch.
North, however, had worked up Lebron’s pitch count and the Patriots took advantage in the bottom of the fifth.
“When it’s cold? Pitch count is a big thing for everybody. We went with three guys and they had a game last night, so their plan had to be different than ours. That fifth inning? We put good at-bats together,” Lawson said.
The Patriots batted around in the fifth. A leadoff single by Sam Glotzbach set the tone and he would come home via a double to left by Noah Bray.
Reece Bradley followed with a RBI single to knock in Bray and Bradley scored via a Bryson Carpenter double to left to make it 4-3.
By then, North had figured they could put pressure on Riverton Parke’s defense with steals of third base. Both Carpenter, who was 3 for 4 in the game, and Karr scored via steals of third plus a throwing error and the Patriots took a 5-4 lead.
The Panthers were in trouble down a run, but showed resilience in the seventh. Hunter Collings led off with a walk and then went to third on a sacrifice in which the throw was dropped at first. Collings would score via a wild pitch to tie the game.
“I was super proud of my team to get that run in the seventh. I was really happy, too, with Hunter Collings. He came on in relief in the fifth and then kept us in the game in pretty dominant fashion. Our pitching will be what we ride all season long,” Martin said.
After North reliever Payton Lintzenich retired the Panthers in order in the top of the eighth, North finished it. A pair of walks to lead off the inning portended good things for the Patriots, but it was a difficult path to the winning run. After both runners moved up a base, Riverton Parke got what it wanted when North hit into a 4-2 ground out against a drawn-in infield. Then, Bradley struck out.
The Panthers wouldn’t pull off a great escape, though. Tyler Will showed the power of patience and amnesia at the plate. He had struck out four times to that point in the game, but he laced a game-winning single to left to provide the winning margin.
“Hopefully, it’s a confidence-booster. Just making contact is a good feeling and to be able to do that in that situation is something he can build off of. Will has the talent to be a good hitter,” Lawson said.
Riverton Parke (0-2) next plays at Greencastle on Friday. North (1-0) next plays Avon and Center Grove at Center Grove on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.