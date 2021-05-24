North baseball closes regular season with victory

Caden Mason unleashed a bases-loaded double to cap off a six-run fourth inning, 11 Terre Haute North players scored exactly one run apiece and six Patriots got plunked by South Vermillion pitchers as visiting North posted an 11-5 evening victory in the regular-season finale for both high school baseball teams Monday.
Batting in the No. 2 slot, Mason also tripled, stole two bases and walked in going 2 for 3. And as you might guess, the senior center fielder was among the 11 Patriots who scored a run.
"The last couple games, he's been swinging it well," North coach Scott Lawson said of Mason. "So he continued that tonight. . . . We have a lot of depth in the lineup and it's not been just one guy all year."
South Vermillion actually took the first lead at 1-0, doing so in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Jaxon Mullins ripped a hard double inside the third-base bag, advanced to third on a passed ball and eventually scored on a balk by North starting pitcher Seth Tetidrick.
But North's six-run fourth was a killer for the Wildcats. Will Egger opened with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and raced home on a single to right-center field by Jayson Cottrell. After Jace Ross blooped a single to right, South Vermillion removed starter Jayce Dalbey from the mound and replaced him with Easton Terry, who had been playing first base.
Terry hit the only two batters he faced — Tetidrick and Reece Bradley, the latter allowing Cottrell to trot home — before his father/coach Tim Terry replaced him with Dallas Craft at pitcher. Craft immediately struck Tyler Will with a pitch, enabling Ross to touch the plate and increase the Patriots' margin to 3-1. One out later, Mason lashed his double to left-center to clear the bases and make the score 6-1.
In the top of the sixth, the visitors added four more runs to pad their cushion to 10-1.
Mason led off with a triple, again to left-center, then Bryson Carpenter singled him home. After Carpenter stole second, Bodhi Morlan reached base on a throwing error that also gave Carpenter the opportunity to gallop home with the second run of the inning. Alex Karr doubled to left-center to plate Morlan and Karr later came home after a wild pitch and Gage Neice's sacrifice fly.
North manufactured its 11th and final run in the seventh as Logan Nicoson, who had reached base on a yet another hit-by-pitch, eventually scored from third on a wild pitch.
To their credit, the Wildcats did not quit. Tallying four runs in the bottom of the seventh, their key hit was a two-run single by Caiden Santos. But that was one of only three hits in the game for South Vermillion.
Although Easton Terry will try to forget his two-batter pitching performance Monday, he did turn in the defensive gem of the contest while playing first base in the second inning. With a runner on first, he dove to stop a hard-hit grounder and tagged the runner almost in the same motion. Then the stood up and sprinted to first in time to barely beat the batter.
Afterward, Lawson praised Monday's pitchers — Tetidrick, Carpenter and Bradley — for performing efficiently enough to keep arms fresh going into North's Class 4A sectional matchup against Decatur Central on Wednesday at Plainfield.
"It was a good opportunity for them to be competitive and get out there and get some innings," Lawson noted.
Meanwhile, Tim Terry thinks his South Vermillion squad has played well — for the most part — in recent weeks.
"We threw three sophomores and a freshman [as pitchers against North]," he mentioned. "We're holding back our [experienced] pitchers for the sectional."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.