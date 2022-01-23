Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will meet on a neutral court in girls basketball for the second time in less than three weeks as a result of girls high school basketball sectional pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
The Patriots and Braves play the second game of the Class 4A Brownsburg Sectional on Feb. 1, with the winner to face Mooresville in the semifinals on Feb. 4. The Pioneers beat North handily earlier this season and host the Braves on Tuesday.
In Class 3A, tournaments at Northview and Washington promise some intrigue for Wabash Valley teams.
At Northview, the host Knights open with Brown County on Feb. 2 while West Vigo has a bye. The Vikings meet the winner of the Feb. 1 game between Owen Valley and Brownstown Central, with South Vermillion facing Edgewood in the second game on Feb. 2.
At Washington, two-time defending state champion Linton gets its first Class 3A tournament action against the host Hatchets, the on-paper favorite there. Sullivan has a bye and will face the winner of the Feb. 1 game between Princeton and Vincennes Lincoln. The Miners and the Golden Arrows tune up against each other on Tuesday, by the way.
With Linton having moved up thanks to the success factor, the Valley's only Class 2A sectional is at Southmont, where Parke Heritage has beaten every other team in the field.
Class A sectionals are at Attica and Clay City. North Vermillion would appear to have a path to the championship game at Attica, probably to face Lafayette Central Catholic, and North Central might be the favorite at Clay City with Shakamak and Bloomfield in the opposite bracket.
Class 4A, at Brownsburg
Feb. 1 — Plainfield vs. Avon, followed by Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South
Feb. 4 — Brownsburg vs. Plainfield-Avon winner, followed by Mooresville vs. North-South winner
Class 3A, at Northview
Feb. 1 — Owen Valley vs. Brownstown Central
Feb. 2 — Brown County vs. Northview, followed by Edgewood vs. South Vermillion
Feb. 4 — West Vigo vs. OV-Brownstown winner followed by Feb. 2 winners
Class 3A, at Washington
Feb. 1 — Princeton vs. Vincennes Lincoln, followed by Washington vs. Linton
Feb. 4 — Sullivan vs. Princeton-Vincennes winner, followed by Pike Central vs. Washington-Linton winner
Class 2A, at Southmont
Feb. 1 — South Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, followed by North Putnam vs. Cloverdale
Feb. 4 — Southmont vs. SP-PH winner, followed by Riverton Parke vs. NP-Cloverdale winner
Class A, at Attica
Feb. 1 — North Vermillion vs. Covington, followed by Clinton Central vs. Faith Christian
Feb. 4 — Attica vs. NV-Covington winner, followed by Lafayette Central Catholic vs. CC-FC winner
Class A, at Clay City
Feb. 1 — Shakamak vs. Clay City
Feb. 2 — North Central vs. Lighthouse Christian, followed by White River Valley vs. Eminence
Feb. 4 — Bloomfield vs. Shakamak-CC winner, followed by Feb. 2 winners
All championship games Feb. 5
