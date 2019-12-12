Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South have crucial girls high school basketball games Friday, each team hoping to get some momentum going into the second half of the season.
Oh, and by the way, the Patriots and Braves are playing each other — a 6 p.m. junior varsity tipoff at South before the varsity squads battle for the Queen of the Court crown trophy at approximately 7:30.
“You’re at the point of maybe turning around your season,” coach Mike Allen of North said this week. “We’ve lost three in a row [although that streak ended with a win Tuesday night over West Vigo]. They’ve lost two in a row.”
“This is a huge game for all of us,” coach Will Staal of the Braves agreed. “It could put us back on track toward reaching our goals.”
Tuesday night’s win gives North a 4-6 record, while South comes in at 3-5. Each is 0-1 in Conference Indiana play after seeing the best the league has to offer last weekend (North lost at Bloomington South on Friday, South lost at Columbus North on Saturday).
Pretty much everyone reading this story is thinking to themselves that records don’t mean anything in this rivalry, and this year they may mean less than usual. Players interviewed this week were just looking forward to a noisy gym and the opportunity for bragging rights (since South has also beaten West Vigo, Friday’s winner is also Vigo County champion).
“We’re expecting as a team to show our strengths,” North senior Shaelynn Bell said. “We’ve been kind of feeling out our weaknesses and our strengths, but by [Friday night] they should be pretty known.”
“If we play our game — good defense, passing the ball, running our plays — we’ll have a great game,” South senior Michaela Cox said, “and hopefully bring the crown back to the other side [North won 64-54 last season].”
Both Bell and Cox think their respective teams are as good or better than any they’ve played with in previous seasons.
“[This season] could have been a lot better,” Bell said, “but this is the best team we’ve had in a long time. We all bring different qualities.”
“We’ve had kind of a rough start, but we’re working our way back up,” Cox said. “We’ve played some good teams, but if we’re playing hard we can beat [teams like that].”
Both listed at 6-foot-1, the two athletic seniors might be guarding each other for significant portions of Friday night’s game. Their roles and playing styles are different, however.
“I think I’ve established myself in the post and on the perimeter,” said Bell, one of North’s leading scorers.
“I’m going to get rebounds and set up my [teammates] to shoot the ball,” said the notoriously shooting-averse Cox. This being a North-South game, however, she might score 20 Friday night.
“Shaelynn is trying to be a senior leader and an inside presence,” Allen said. “She gives us a nice inside scoring threat.”
“Our senior class is so great,” said Staal. “All four [South seniors] have stepped up on the court and led by example in practice.”
That latter statement was important, Staal mentioned, because although he had an illness earlier in the week he was confident his coaching staff and that senior leadership would carry on well without him.
He isn’t going to miss his first North-South game, however.
“I’ll be there, if I have to be in a bubble,” he said.
