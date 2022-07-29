North AD Painter expects good athletic year

This is the second in a series about Vigo County high school athletic directors.
With Kris Painter's philosophy as a guideline, the 2022-23 athletic year at Terre Haute North should be a good one.
"We have great kids here, but we expect a lot of them," the North athletic director told the Tribune-Star recently, "and in most cases you're going to get what you expect."
Painter is starting her eighth year in her current position, but she's been a Patriot a lot longer than that. She was North's volleyball coach for 16 seasons, plus three years as an assistant coach, and was the assistant athletic director for 12 years.
"I coached [volleyball] in the fall of 2014," she recalled, "and I resigned [as coach] when this job opened up."
She's seen a few things, in other words, and she's enthusiastic about when she sees in the student-athletes who will compete for North for approximately the next 11 months.
"I'm excited about this year," Painter said. "In the boys senior class, for example, there are quite a few good three-sport athletes and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."
Enjoying the successes of North athletes is easily the best part of her job, Painter indicated.
"You've always got to have a heart for the kids [in this job]," she said. "You only have them four years, and you have to be at your best every day [to make those years good].
"For 90% of them, [high school] will be the end of their athletic competition," Painter continued, "but the things we teach them through athletics are things they keep for life . . . and the best part [of my job] is watching them do what they love to do."
With that in mind, Painter had no problem recalling one of the biggest disappointments of her tenure at North.
"Anytime you don't win is disappointing," she said, "but losing the spring of 2020 [because of pandemic restrictions] was really disappointing. The seniors missed their last year, and the younger athletes missed the development they didn't get to have.
"In the spring of 2021, you really had two freshman classes [who hadn't participated in high school spring sports before] . . . it may have been as hard on the adults as it was for the kids."
Painter was in the process of filling at least three fall coaching positions this week. Girls golf coach Brent Mier moved because of a job change, volleyball coach Shelby Reed is taking maternity leave for a baby born recently, and a new girls cross country coach was also being finalized. Mike Williams, the new athletic liaison between the high schools and middle schools, will also have to be replaced as swim coach.
But her stress level was lessened by the people who had stepped up in the interim, and she is confident in the candidates that are available.
"We've been able to have good hires from within [the school corporation and the community]," she said. "We have great people in our own back yard, and I don't think we've missed out [because of restrictions on outside hiring, which may eventually be lifted]. And we have good relationships, AD-wise, with the middle schools.
"Our coaching staff is very, very good," Painter added. "I think we have people who love their school and want the best for their kids."
Hiring officials, another bane of athletic directors everywhere, has also been lessened in some sports thanks to assigners like Michael Stoffers and girls soccer coach Kyle Baker, she added, and relationships built with officials in the area have also helped.
"A lot of people around here have a love of kids and are willing to step up," she said appreciatively, "and I think [among officials] that we have a reputation that we are willing to take care of you." Jerry Judson's name came up at this point in the interview.
A point of pride with North athletics recently has been the fact that several recent valedictorians have been athletes. "Those kids show what athletics teach you [about things like time management]," Painter said, "and for other kids, they have a reason to do well in the classroom [to remain eligible to play]."
Another point of pride for her, Painter said, was the creation of a Student Athletic Council four years ago. "If kids see why you do what you do, it gives them an opportunity to grow," she said.
She'd like to see the SAC participate in future leadership conferences with middle school students. "We can tell them all kinds of things about what it means to be a high school student or student-athlete," Painter said, "but when the high school kids tell them . . . it gives [the younger students] somebody to look up to."
Overall, she concluded, "The goal is always to win state championships, and for kids to be able to have success. And you're always looking to improve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.