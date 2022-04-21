Nobody's too tough for unified track

Most likely, nobody who faced Northview's football or boys basketball team this past school year would claim senior tight end/linebacker Braxton Sampson is not tough.
At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, he did not shy away from contact and he plans to continue playing football at Indiana State in the fall.
But ask Sampson who's the toughest sibling in his family and he won't point at himself. He insists that would be his much shorter sister, Bryar Sampson, a Northview freshman.
"Oh, absolutely," Braxton emphasized about Bryar, who has undergone a tracheotomy. That makes her eligible for the Knights' unified track and field team, although she did not compete in Thursday's unified meet against Terre Haute North and host Terre Haute South because she has not completed enough practices this season.
No team scores were kept Thursday, but Braxton Sampson — serving as a partner/athlete on Northview's team — enjoyed cheering on the special-needs portion of the 23-member squad and joking around with his sister on the infield.
"She's a big role model in my life, just showing how tough she is," Braxton said of Bryar. "She's a big inspiration for me."
Regarding his role as a partner/athlete on the team, Braxton Sampson insisted that he enjoys it as much as Northview's special-needs athletes do.
"Coming out here to help them out and see them smile really just means everything to me," he added.
Northview coach Broc Miller, a former quarterback for the Knights' football team and currently a special-education teacher, is grateful to have Braxton Sampson and the other partner/athletes on his unified team, which consists of about 23 members total.
"I think [the special-needs athletes] enjoy it, getting involved in the school and being part of a team," Miller told the Tribune-Star.
As for the partner-athletes, Miller said helping the unified track team can be a résumé builder for their college futures.
"If you're in the National Honor Society and stuff like that, putting down 'unified track' . . . when colleges see that, that really means something to them," Miller explained.
Meanwhile, coaches for North (Carol Scott) and South (Morgan Marchi with help from Matt Higgins) are in their first seasons at the helm. Like Miller, both teach high school special education.
"It's great for the [special-needs] athletes and great for the partners," Scott mentioned. "They mutually benefit from working together and enjoying time with the team. . . . It's absolutely wonderful for everyone involved."
She also said her goal for each athlete during Thursday's meet was the same — achieve a personal best, if possible.
"And if you win the event, that's a bonus," Scott added.
Marchi, who guides 20-25 South athletes (including the "Brave Buddies" partners), agreed with Scott's philosophy.
"Everybody showing up is a win for me," she chimed in. "That's all that matters to me. As long those guys [and girls] are having fun, giving it their all and trying to beat their personal goals, that's winning to me."
Marchi feels like she's winning too, even though she no longer runs sprints like she did in high school in Chicago.
"I actually love it," Marchi said with a little bit of surprise in her voice. "I never thought I'd see myself as a coach . . . but this is great."
For those unfamiliar with unified sports, they are defined on specialolympics.org as joining "people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team."
"It was inspired by a simple principle: Training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding," the website continued. "In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability. That makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Having sport in common is just one more way that preconceptions and false ideas are swept away."
Thursday's athletes could compete in any of five coed events: 100- and 400-meter dashes, 4x100 relay, long jump and shot put.
The next unified track meet for all three of these high schools is scheduled for April 30 at Bloomington North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.