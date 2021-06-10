No Valley teams escape boys golf regional

Northview, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South — the three boys teams that qualified out of the Linton Sectional — placed ninth, 10th and 11th respectively in the 18-team, 18-hole Washington Regional on Thursday at Country Oaks Golf Club.
Only the top three teams from the regional will advance to the state finals next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. They are Evansville North (307), Brebeuf (308) and Avon (313). Northview shot a 329, Terre Haute North a 331 and Terre Haute South a 334.
Individually, Justin Hopkins of Clay City fired an 84, while Andy Clark of Linton and Collier Elliott of Sullivan finished with 85s. But only the five low individuals, excluding those individuals who advance with a team, get to move on to the state finals. It took at least a 73 to accomplish that Thursday.
"We didn't play bad [Thursday]," Northview coach Chris DeHart told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We just put a high number on a couple holes. Chase [Nuckols] played very well, putting together a solid round [of 76]. . . . Overall, I'm very pleased with how our season turned out. These young men accomplished a lot this year and should be very proud."
"I am very proud of all the boys," Terre Haute South coach Chris Cassell said of his Braves. "They did their best and grinded all day long. It was tough, considering we had an hour rain delay, which made their rounds last seven hours. . . . Senior Caleb Marrs will be missed and senior captain Ryan Liebermann has had a great impact on the South golf program."
Team scores — Evansville North 307, Brebeuf 308, Avon 313, Brownsburg 314, Covenant Christian 324, Washington 328, Gibson Southern 328, Barr-Reeve 329, Northview 329, Terre Haute North 331, Terre Haute South 334, Greencastle 334, Evansville Mater Dei 335, Plainfield 338, Evansville Memorial 348, Southmont 353, Parke Heritage 357, Decatur Central 390.
Top six individuals — Reilly Bries (Evansville North) 68, Cameron Jones (Ben Davis) 69, Weston Ogdon (Brownsburg) 72, Jasper Schulz (Beech Grove), Paxton Showmeyer (Wood Memorial) and Kevin Amaralaj (Brownsburg) 73.
Northview (329) — Chase Nuckols 76, Brevin Cooper 80, Benjamin Goshen 81, Tyler Nettles 92, Ethan DeHart 98.
Terre Haute North (331) — Gavin Connor 78, Cole Higham 81, Logan Schuld and Zack McCreery 86, Nathan Fields 88.
Terre Haute South (334) — Ryan Liebermann 79, Caleb Maris 82, Andrew Baker 86, Nick Winning 87, Evan Burbrink 89.
Parke Heritage (357) — Landen Stewart 80, Evan James 84, Tony Wood 91, Kaleb Price 102, Sutton Ramsay 111.
Wabash Valley individuals — Justin Hopkins (Clay City) 84, Andy Clark (Linton) 85, Collier Elliott (Sullivan) 85,
