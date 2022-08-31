Time is of the essence and the essence of Terre Haute North’s girls soccer night against Bloomington South was that the Patriots had no time to do much of anything.
The Panthers, ranked 12th in the state, pressured North ballhandlers with venomous effectiveness. The Patriots, ranked 18th, never conjured a response and weren’t able to adjust and make quicker decisions.
Bloomington South made North pay with a 6-0 Conference Indiana victory on the Patriots’ pitch. It was a tough Wednesday night for a Patriots team that hadn’t yet lost this season.
“It’s been that way for five or six years now. They give you no time,” North coach Kyle Baker said. “We have to find the first pass and we could never find it. We couldn’t keep [the ball]. After a while, you’re chasing the game and you’re expecting to lose the ball. You’re not working hard off the ball because you see a teammate lose the ball again and again.”
Bloomington South pressed, a defensive tactic that involves multiple defenders hounding the possessor of the ball to try to win it back quickly and get their team in transitions. The Panthers’ press was devastatingly effective.
“They get a ton of credit,” said Baker on the Panthers.
“The intensity and the pace that they play with is out of this world.”
The Panthers used their press to dominate first half possession. Not helping North’s cause was that Bloomington South was also quicker to 50/50 and second balls. Bloomington South took the first nine shots of the game as the Patriots had trouble getting the ball past midfield when they did have possession.
The Panthers broke through nine minutes into the match. North tried to clear the ball out of the right corner towards the center of the field outside the 18-yard box. Bloomington South’s Annalise Coyne pounced on the errant ball and hammered into the left side of goal to open scoring.
The Panthers continued to create chances. North’s first shot of the contest came via Cali Wuestefeld 24 minutes in, but the Panthers wouldn’t be held to a 1-0 lead for long.
Helena Cuthsall provided a double-blow that permanently swung the game in Bloomington South’s favor. With 8:47 left in the first half, she got a ball from Keira Robinson and dribbled to the byline. From a tight angle, Cutshall fired into the front left corner of the goal, an impressive shot that made it 2-0.
Cutshall struck again at the 5:14 mark. Via service from Valarie Bunde, Cutshall beat a North defender and North goalkeeper Carah McKinney was exposed one-on-one. Cuthsall didn’t miss from 10 yards and it was 3-0.
The nature of Bloomington South’s goals — the Panthers (4-1-1, 1-0) scored via a 23-yarder and a chipped 17-yarder in the second half — was not helpful for the Patriots’ morale. Though it should also be noted that there was no luck to the Panthers. They also hit the post and bar on their way to a 26-4 advantage in shots. Sixteen Bloomington South shots were on-target.
“We talk about it all of the time — score pretty goals. That’s demoralizing when they hit shots like they did,” Baker said.
North (3-1-2, 0-1) will regroup on Friday as it takes part in the massive Hoosier Cup in Bloomington over the weekend. The Patriots play Washington on Friday and then play Fort Wayne Concordia and Edgewood on Saturday.
“We don’t want to forget about it. There are things to learn from. One is the intensity they play with. It’s good to play against teams like this. You know what you have to get to,” Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.