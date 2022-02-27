The pressure’s on for high school boys basketball players in Indiana, and not just because this week’s sectional games are win or go home for everybody.
A month ago the sectional snow for girls basketball precipitated the worst weather month of the winter. This week’s forecasts? Snowless, reasonable temperatures. Can the boys sectionals be the catalyst for an early, pleasant spring?
Now that’s pressure. But the basketball should be pretty good.
Here are outlooks for seven Wabash Valley tournaments.
• Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional -- Not that long ago the host Patriots were the favorite, maybe the clear-cut favorite, to win this sectional, and they certainly still could.
But injuries have fouled a few gears from the clockwork precision North exhibited earlier in the season, and the loss of Colin Frank robs the Patriots of much needed size. Their opener Tuesday against Mooresville -- a team they beat 58-53 in November -- could tell the story.
Terre Haute South, having lost 17 of its last 18, is obviously the underdog against defending champion Plainfield, but the Braves have been effective in slowly paced games this winter.
• Class 3A Edgewood Sectional -- Defending champion Northview has beaten all of the teams it’s faced from this seven-team field, but that’s not a complete list.
Wednesday’s Northview-West Vigo game -- the Knights won 55-40 in December -- might determine one championship game participant, but highly ranked Brownstown Central waits with a bye in the other half of the bracket awaiting the winner of what should be a down-to-the-wire Tuesday game between South Vermillion and the host Mustangs.
• Class 3A Princeton Sectional -- Sullivan has faced just one team from this sectional and that game against Vincennes Lincoln -- despite the Alices’ current two-game winning streak -- wasn’t much of a test.
The defending champion Golden Arrows will get a slightly bigger test Friday against Washington in what looks like the real championship game.
• Class 2A South Putnam Sectional -- Of these seven tournaments, this one might have the most possible scenarios, with five of its seven teams seemingly capable of beating any of the other six on a given night.
Cloverdale vs. Parke Heritage -- the defending state runner-up, remember -- could be a classic game on Tuesday, while North Putnam might be the season’s most pleasant surprise and Southmont is lurking, hoping nobody notices the Mounties are 16-6.
• Class 2A North Knox Sectional -- This one shouldn’t be quite as dramatic, although Linton sometimes has trouble making its way through its Knox County rivals.
• Class A Attica Sectional -- Covington has the best record, but couldn’t beat Lafayette Central Catholic earlier this season.
North Vermillion’s season-long improvement could get the Falcons to the final game.
• Class A White River Valley Sectional -- Another case of a recent clear-cut favorite potentially facing a tougher road than expected.
This isn’t so much about things going wrong at Bloomfield, that former and probably still clear-cut favorite, but because of things going right at Shakamak: Tuesday’s opener between the Cardinals and Lakers probably won’t have the 32-point margin it had in December.
North Central won’t be an easy out in the other bracket either, and the Clay City-WRV rematch -- of the Eels’ 45-44 victory -- should be a good one.
Class 4A, at Terre Haute North
Tuesday -- Terre Haute North (20-4) vs. Mooresville (13-7), Plainfield (12-10) vs. Terre Haute South (4-19)
Friday -- Brownsburg (15-8) vs. Winner Game 1, Avon (8-15) vs. Winner Game 2
Class 3A, at Edgewood
Tuesday -- Edgewood (11-13) vs. South Vermillion (12-12)
Wednesday -- West Vigo (13-11) vs. Northview (15-9), Owen Valley (8-12) vs. Brown County (2-19)
Friday -- Brownstown Central (20-3) vs. Winner Game 1, March 2 winners
Class 3A, at Princeton
Tuesday -- Princeton (3-20) vs. Pike Central (9-12)
Friday -- Washington (12-10) vs. Sullivan (21-2), Vincennes Lincoln (2-20) vs. Winner Game 1
Class 2A, at South Putnam
Tuesday -- Cloverdale (11-12) vs. Parke Heritage (14-9)
Wednesday -- Riverton Parke (6-17) vs. Southmont (16-6), Cascade (8-14) vs. North Putnam (18-4)
Friday -- South Putnam (5-18) vs. Winner Game 1, March 2 winners
Class 2A, at North Knox
Tuesday -- North Knox (13-9) vs. Eastern Greene (6-16)
Friday -- Mitchell (7-15) vs. South Knox (14-8), Linton (20-4) vs. Winner Game 1
Class A, at Attica
Tuesday -- Faith Christian (10-10) vs. Attica (0-21), Clinton Central (8-14) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (14-9)
Friday -- North Vermillion (8-15) vs. Winner Game 1, Covington (16-6) vs. Winner Game 2
Class A, at White River Valley
Tuesday -- Bloomfield (17-6) vs. Shakamak (14-9)
Wednesday -- White River Valley (5-16) vs. Clay City (9-13), Bloomington Lighthouse (15-8) vs. North Central (13-8)
Friday -- Eminence (0-19) vs. Winner Game 1, March 2 winners
All championship games are Saturday
