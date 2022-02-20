Terre Haute North will have a long route to win the Class 4A boys high school basketball sectional in its own gym as a result of pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
The Patriots open the tournament March 1 against Mooresville, a rematch of an earlier Patriot win, with Terre Haute South facing Plainfield in the other game that night. A North win would pit the Patriots against Brownsburg in one semifinal, while Avon awaits the Plainfield-South survivor.
In Class 3A play at Edgewood, West Vigo and Northview drew each other in a March 2 game while South Vermillion plays the host Mustangs in the only contest on March 1. Brownstown Central, possibly the favorite, got the bye and will meet the Edgewood-South Vermillion winner in one semifinal.
Also in Class 3A, Sullivan plays Washington in one semifinal of the five-team tournament on March 4, with Pike Central and the host Tigers playing on the first night and Vincennes Lincoln getting the bye.
The Class 2A South Putnam Sectional opener on March 1 has Parke Heritage facing Cloverdale, the winner meeting the host Eagles in the semifinals. Riverton Parke drew Southmont in a March 2 game, with 17-3 North Putnam also in that bracket.
Linton has a bye in the five-team Class 2A North Knox Sectional, playing either Eastern Greene or the host Warriors on March 4.
The Class A White River Valley Sectional opens March 1 with probable favorite Bloomfield facing red-hot Shakamak. That games winner meets Eminence in the semifinals, with North Central looking like the favorite to emerge from the other bracket that includes Clay City, the host Wolverines and Bloomington Lighthouse.
North Vermillion got a potentially good draw at the Class A Attica Sectional, getting a first-round bye and playing either Faith Christian or the host Red Raiders on March 4. Covington and Lafayette Central Catholic are both on the other side of the draw.
Class 4A, at Terre Haute North
March 1 -- Terre Haute North vs. Mooresville, Plainfield vs. Terre Haute South
March 4 -- Brownsburg vs. Winner Game 1, Avon vs. Winner Game 2
Class 3A, at Edgewood
March 1 -- Edgewood vs. South Vermillion
March 2 -- West Vigo vs. Northview, Owen Valley vs. Brown County
March 4 -- Brownstown Central vs. Winner Game 1, March 2 winners
Class 3A, at Princeton
March 1 -- Princeton vs. Pike Central
March 4 -- Washington vs. Sullivan, Vincennes Lincoln vs. Winner Game 1
Class 2A, at South Putnam
March 1 -- Cloverdale vs. Parke Heritage
March 2 -- Riverton Parke vs. Southmont, Cascade vs. North Putnam
March 4 -- South Putnam vs. Winner Game 1, March 2 winners
Class 2A, at North Knox
March 1 -- North Knox vs. Eastern Greene
March 4 -- Mitchell vs. South Knox, Linton vs. Winner Game 1
Class A, at Attica
March 1 -- Faith Christian vs. Attica, Clinton Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
March 4 -- North Vermillion vs. Winner Game 1, Covington vs. Winner Game 2
Class A, at White River Valley
March 1 -- Bloomfield vs. Shakamak
March 2 -- White River Valley vs. Clay City, Bloomington Lighthouse vs. North Central
March 4 -- Eminence vs. Winner Game 1, March 2 winners
All championship games are March 5
