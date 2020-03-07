Potential for high school basketball disaster lurked around Parke Heritage several times Saturday night during the championship game of the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.

But the seventh-ranked Wolves always found an answer, pulling away from North Putnam in the fourth quarter for a 61-49 win and earning a trip to next Saturday's Greenfield-Central Regional.

The first answer came from Riley Ferguson, whose eight-point first quarter got Parke Heritage off to a good start.

Then, when foul trouble plagued big men Connor Davis and Logan White, it was J.T. O'Brien coming off the bench for his usual defensive work — and some offensive spark as well.

Parke Heritage defense remained a constant, coach Rich Schelsky pointed out. And in the fourth quarter — and at the end two other quarters as well — it was freshman guard Christian Johnson making some big plays.

"We're deep," Schelsky said afterward. "Deeper than most teams."

Ferguson's first-quarter points, all coming in the first four minutes, shot the Wolves into a quick 12-6 lead.

"I was hitting my shots and we were crashing the boards and playing as a team," the junior guard said after the game. After Davis picked up two quick fouls, O'Brien came in to guard Cougar star Mason Brooks and wound up hitting a 3-pointer and getting a three-point play of his own.

"I studied film and watched [Brooks'] tendencies. I prepared for him," said the 6-foot-7 O'Brien, a defensive presence all season.

The six quick points? "I always had it in me," he said, "but I had to get the mental attitude to not be afraid [to shoot] . . . We have a team full of scorers."

When Christian Johnson ended the first quarter with a 70-foot shot at the buzzer, the Parke Heritage lead had grown to 23-12, and it was 26-12 when senior reserve Austin Petrillo opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer of his own.

"For some of our guys to step in and not only keep the lead but build the lead [was big]," Schelsky said after. But there was a downside too.

"It might have been almost too easy in the first half," the coach added. "We got comfortable and relaxed . . . We knew [the Cougars] could get hot and go on a big run. We just had to weather the storm."

The Cougar run started midway through the third quarter, and it was a good one.

After White scored inside to give the Wolves a 39-27 lead, North Putnam outscored the Wolves 13-2 the rest of the period on a 3-pointer by Brooks, two from Zach Huff and two inside baskets by Brooks. That made it 41-40 going into the fourth quarter, and neither team scored in the first two minutes.

Christian Johnson hit maybe the biggest shot of the game with 5:53 left, a 3-pointer putting Parke Heritage up 44-40, and White added a free throw. A three-point play by the freshman guard made it 50-44 moments later, Parke Heritage got the ball back, and it appeared that storm might have been weathered with 2:40 left in the game.

Not quite. Brooks stole the ball near midcourt and nailed a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half and the Wolves turned the ball over on the in-bounds play.

Parke Heritage got a defensive stop, however, and White and Davis — who dominated the boards in the fourth quarter — scored back to back to start an 11-0 run that put the game away.

"We just had to play smart, take care of the ball and get the best shot possible," Christian Johnson said afterward. "[The Cougars] were trying to speed us up, but we played at our pace and came out with a victory."

"It's a credit to our kids and our resiliency," Schelsky said. "I can't say enough about our defensive effort. We held [the high-scoring Cougars] under 50 points twice [the other time a 50-46 win on Dec. 14]."

Christian Johnson scored 25 points for Parke Heritage, while Ferguson added 14 and shared rebound honors with Davis as the Wolves had a 2-to-1 advantage in that statistic.

Brooks had a game-high 28 points for North Putnam, although Parke Heritage's Noble Johnson drew three charging fouls against him that kept him from even more.

Tags

Recommended for you