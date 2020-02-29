No intimidation: Linton girls roll to Class 2A title

A lot of high school basketball teams come into Bankers Life Fieldhouse and become intimidated by the surroundings.
College teams are not always comfortable with the facility's shooting background.
Then there are the girls from Linton.
The Miners made Bankers Life their own on Saturday — "I'd like to play all our games here," coach Jared Rehmel joked after the game — and shot at a record pace for two quarters, handing Frankton a merciless 70-28 beating in the Class 2A state championship game.
Linton set records for most points in a quarter (the second), most points in a half (the first), free throw percentage (.933), fewest points allowed and margin of victory. The records for shooting percentage went away in a 5-of-18 second half.
That's right. The Miners won by 42 while playing two less-than-wonderful quarters, although their defense never faltered.
The game was actually tied twice, although Linton never trailed. Vanessa Shafford got the ball to Haley Rose for a game-opening left-handed layup and Rose returned the favor for a Shafford 3-pointer, but both times the Eagles answered.
A short jumper by Shafford broke the game's last tie, however, and Rose stole the ball and scored. Aubrey Burgess then hit a 3-pointer and Linton led 12-5.
"We wanted to attack [Linton's] gaps [in their zone defense]," coach Stephen Hamaker of Frankton said after the game, "but [the Miners] did a good job getting in and poking [the ball] away [forcing six first-quarter turnovers]."
Frankton's Ava Gardner connected from long range to make it 12-8, but Jaylee Hayes scored with a rebound to make it a six-point game. Then, after the media timeout, Burgess drove the lane, went behind her back in traffic and lofted a runner that dropped to make it 16-8, and it was 20-10 at the end of the quarter.
"Our confidence level is very high," Burgess said after the game.
"It's the unselfishness of all of us," Rose said. "We all want each other to do well."
"I'm proud of the way the girls started the game," said Rehmel. "They came out with a lot of confidence . . . [the early steals] got us going, got us confident. It was one of the reasons we shot so well."
In the second quarter, Linton got better.
In less than two minutes, the Miners got a basket by Rose, a fast-break basket by Shafford, a steal and left-handed finish at the rim by the right-handed Burgess and a layup by Gentry Warrick assisted by Shafford.
The Eagles came out of a timeout and got a free throw — the first foul by either team in the game — with 5:54 left before halftime. Then the Miners put on a show, scoring the next 11 points to take a 39-11 lead.
Highlights of the rest of the game? In the third quarter, when the Miners were 2 for 11 from the field and had an astonishing number of shots bounce around the rim and out, Linton still outscored Frankton thanks to that defense. And in the fourth quarter, when the big three of Burgess, Rose and Shafford finally left the court, Ally Brownfield and Carsyn Chambers showed they weren't rusty with perfect free throw shooting to keep that record in play.
Shafford led all scorers with 26 points and had nine rebounds and five assists, while Burgess scored 19 with seven assists, seven rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot and Rose had 13 points, six rebounds, three (or more) assists and three steals. Chloe Thomas had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Frankton, most in the second half.
The parties in Linton may still be going on.
"This is so rewarding, especially with this team," said Shafford. "I've never been part of a team that's grown so much . . . and everyone [in the community] has been super, and I think you saw that today."
LINTON (70) — Shafford 11-19 1-1 26, Rose 4-8 5-6 13, Warrick 1-1 0-0 2, Burgess 6-11 4-4 19, Hayes 3-10 0-0 6, Thuis 0-0 0-0 0, Ab.Brownfield 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 2-2 2, McCammon 0-0 0-0 0, Al.Brownfield 0-0 0-0 2, Cooksey 0-0 0-0 0, Wall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 FG, 14-15 FT, 70 TP.
FRANKTON (28) — Bates 0-8 0-0 0, Alexander 1-2 0-2 2, Thomas 4-12 3-5 11, Av.Gardner 1-4 0-0 3, Webb 0-5 0-0 0, Ad.Gardner 1-5 0-0 3, Tucker 2-6 2-2 7, Utterback 1-6 0-0 2, Simon -0 0-0 0, Niccum 0-1 0-0 0, Hamaker 0-2 0-3 0. Totals 10-51 FG, 5-12 FT, 28 TP.
Linton=20=27=8=15=—=70
Frankton=10=6=5=7=—=28
3-point shooting — Linton 6-13 (Shafford 3-4, Burgess 3-5, Rose 0-2, Hayes 0-2), Frankton 3-16 (Av.Gardner 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Ad.Gardner 1-4, Utterback 0-3, Bates 0-4). Total fouls — Linton 8, Frankton 13. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Linton , Frakton 13. Rebounds — Linton 37 (Shafford 9, Burgess 7, Rose 6, Warrick 5, Hayes 3, Thuis 2, Ab.Brownfield, Chambers, McCammon, Cooksey, team 1, Frankton 30 (Thomas 11). Assists — Linton 17 (Burgess 7, Shafford 5, Rose 3, Hayes, Ab.Brownfield), Frankton 6 (Ad.Gardner 3). Steals — Linton 11 (Burgess 5, Rose 3, Shafford, Warrick, Thuis), Frankton 3 (Alexander, Simon, Hamaker). Blocks — Linton 4 (Warrick 2, Burgess, Wall), Frankton 0.
Records — Linton finished 25-5, Frankton 21-8.
