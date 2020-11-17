Athletes and coaches — some of the coaches, at least — are back on the courts, on the mats and in the pool this week as Vigo County's athletic pause has been lifted enough to allow practices.
Quite a few contests in all sports in the next few days have also been rescheduled, although Terre Haute North's girls basketball team will play Wednesday night at Avon and boys basketball scrimmages are expected to take place this weekend.
If the Patriots had played at home Wednesday, there would have been no crowd.
"Until Thanksgiving, we are allowing no spectators [at events in Vigo County]," North athletic director Kris Painter said earlier this week. Bill Riley, director of communications for the Vigo County School Corporation, indicated that a post-Thanksgiving re-evaluation might allow parents to attend certain events next month.
The athletic decisions are separate from the switch to all remote learning that starts Thursday.
After a fall sports season with some difficulties — but possibly not as many as expected — the schools are preparing now for indoor sports at a time when COVID-19 is on an upswing again. The protocols in place in the fall are a little stricter now, and Riley pointed out, "They were pretty strict to begin with."
"We have tightened up a little bit," said athletic director Kenny Pearson of West Vigo, "things about who's going in the locker rooms, how many are going into locker rooms, mask up while running drills."
"At [Terre Haute] South, we're not allowing anyone in the locker rooms for the next two weeks," said Ed Jarvis, athletic director for the Braves — whose various coaching staffs have been hit hard by quarantines. "We're not doing a lot of scrimmaging in basketball; only eight minutes of strenuous running, and that's the only time masks are off."
"We're just being more deliberate about how kids are using locker rooms, sharing equipment, how they're spaced on the bus," said Painter. "Our volleyball team [in the fall] was masked 100% of the time in practice, and basketball is being asked to do that; [basketball players] can step away if they need to take a deep breath, then come back. And for the kids on the bench, each one has his or her own chair, with their own water and towel there."
Cooperation from the coaches and athletes has been good, the ADs report.
"Some of the things our coaches have come up with [to be safe] are things I wouldn't have thought of," Painter added.
"I feel really good about where we're at," Pearson said, "but we need to be smart and do the right things moving forward. I hope the worst-case scenario is that our kids can at least still practice."
"The [VCSC] and the health department have been very supportive," Painter said. "The kids need the things that education-based athletics teaches."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.