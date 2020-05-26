Retirement from baseball seems to have come at a good time for A.J. Reed.
While Major League Baseball is still trying to figure out how — or if — it can have a season this summer, the former Terre Haute South and University of Kentucky legend is just “trying to figure out how to get back into school this fall,” he told the Tribune-Star by telephone recently.
Additionally, this spring he was inducted into Kentucky’s Hall of Fame after a three-year career for the Wildcats in which he was the unanimous 2014 national player of the year. That year, he led the nation in homers (23), slugging percentage (.735) and OPS (1.211) and had become Kentucky’s Friday night starter, going 12-2 on the mound while beating two teams ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time and pitching a complete game in an NCAA tournament victory.
None of those statistics were surprising to the people who had watched him develop from Riley Recreation League through four years at Terre Haute South.
A second-round draft choice of the Houston Astros in 2014, Reed continued to amass big offensive statistics on a quick rise through the Astros’ minor-league system to Triple-A baseball, but then ran into bad luck. His major-league opportunities were a 45-game stint in 2016, very limited trips to the big club in 2017 and 2018 and a short time with the Chicago White Sox last summer. He retired earlier this spring from the White Sox system.
“I didn’t have my best performances in the big leagues,” Reed admitted, “but I can’t complain about the opportunities I was given. It was a good ride, and I don’t regret anything I went through . . . it was just time for something else.”
The best part of professional baseball, Reed said, was “the friendships I made that will last my entire life. I got to meet some really great people.”
And throughout his career he also had his wife, former South softball star Shelbie Scamihorn, to help him along.
“It made her happy that [baseball] was something I enjoyed doing,” he said. “She took the hard times harder than I did, and I think she enjoyed the good times even more than I did. But we got through it all.”
Now Reed needs to complete 35 more credit hours for his degree and then “try to find a job,” he said.
“I’m hoping to do [the classes] on line,” Reed added, and while being able to do so in the current distance-learning environment seems like a no-brainer, he has a caution. “There’s a class I have to take in the fall to be able to take another class in the spring,” he explained, “and last fall that class was in-class only.”
In either case, it’s doubtful he’ll spend the fall in Lexington. Taking some classes at Indiana State might also be an option, Reed added, toward his goal of becoming a financial advisor, or something in that area.
Baseball in the future, maybe as a coach? “Maybe down the road,” he answered. “Not right away.”
• Cheating scandal — Reed’s tenure in the Astros organization was during the time the parent club was found to be using technology to steal opponents’ signs.
“It wasn’t really a surprise [when the news of the scandal broke],” he said recently, “but I wasn’t really there to be able to do anything about it.” Reed spent just a week or two in Houston in 2017 and 2018, batting just nine times in three games.
“It’s unfortunate that [the Astros] did it that way,” Reed said, “but it doesn’t make me feel any different about those guys as people.”
• Back to the mound? — Reed admitted that he’d had some thoughts about trying to get back to the major leagues as a pitcher.
“I thought about it for maybe a week this spring,” he said, “but it would have taken too much time [to work back through the minor leagues at the new position].”
And despite what the California Angels did with Shohei Ohtani and what the Tampa Bay Rays may try to do with Brendan McKay, the prospect of Reed becoming a two-way player never came up with either the Astros or the White Sox. “That would’ve been fun,” Reed said.
Last July, however, Reed did get to pitch a ninth-inning mopup inning for the White Sox.
“One-two-three,” he recalled, leaving him with a perfect major-league pitching record for his career. “Nobody can take that away . . . that was one of my best experiences in pro ball.”
