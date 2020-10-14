Northview’s Knights couldn’t help but hear the whispers (or the statements that weren’t whispers).
“It’s too bad Kassidy [Kellett] is hurt and you probably won’t win the sectional,” came up more than once last week, they said.
Well, as Gomer Pyle might say, “Surprise, surprise!” The Knights are headed back to Jasper for the fourth straight season, and they like their chances.
“It kept me more motivated,” said senior defender Maggie Lackey earlier this week when asked about the “sympathy” she and her teammates had gotten last week, and the rest of the Knights proved that they felt the same way.
Now the Knights certainly would rather that Kassidy Kellett were going to be with them Saturday, when they play Silver Creek and hope to meet either Heritage Hills or the host Wildcats in the championship match that night. That’s not so much because she’s the school’s all-time leading scorer — by a big margin — but because she’s their friend and their teammate, and they know she wants to be there.
“It’s a shame [she won’t be able to play],” said coach Don Bryan, “for her.
“Our philosophy is still the same. Everybody’s got your back. Next man up. These girls have always done the right thing. If you lose your quarterback, you just have to tweak some things.”
No tweaks were necessary defensively. Lackey, who was unavailable for one of the two Northview losses this fall, is healthy again to team with Jolee Kellett (Kassidy’s cousin) to shut down opposing offenses. No one scored on the Knights in sectional play, and it’s hard to lose if you don’t give up any goals.
“I got moved back to defense my sophomore year,” said Lackey, a four-year starter. “We’ve shut out so many people.”
Her own personal game plan in that strategy is simple, Lackey said this week.
“I’m able to stop a lot of people,” she noted. “I sprint up to them, take the ball away from them, and they can’t catch me.”
Once the Northview defense gets the ball to its midfielders, it’s up to different people to fill the roles that Kassidy Kellett had — and a couple of the younger Knights, junior Ava Dorsett and freshman Emma Whitman, were up to the test in sectional play.
“I definitely had to step up at being a leader,” said Dorsett, a three-year regular. “I don’t necessarily feel any pressure. I just distribute the ball to my teammates.”
“When we’re missing one of our main scorers, more people have got to step up — and they have,” said Whitman.
“At first we were really worrying,” Lackey said, “but now that we’re more connected [after a few matches without Kassidy], we’ve gotten better.
“She’s an amazing player. We can’t replace her,” Lackey continued, “but we have other people who can put the ball in the net.”
“It was tough [without her], but we definitely stepped up and proved we’re a strong team,” said Dorsett. “We just need to stay focused, play hard and we definitely have a chance [to win the regional].”
“I’m looking forward to playing new teams, and learning from them,” Whitman said. “I’m kind of nervous, but I know we’ll do really good.”
“We’re still a team,” Lackey concluded, “and there’s still skill and talent on the field.”
