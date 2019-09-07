Paris scored 26 second-quarter points, 14 of them in 20 seconds, and defeated visiting Casey 45-14 Friday night in Little Illini Conference high school football.
Hunter Newlin completed 9 for 12 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Coy Landrum rushed for 152 yards on just nine carries for the Tigers, now 2-0 overall and in conference play. J.T. Johnson scored on an interception return shortly after Newlin's first TD pass as the lead went from 12-0 to 26-0. Paris is at Lawrenceville this Friday.
Storm Washburn rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries for the Warriors, 0-2 and 0-2. The Warriors host Newton this Friday.
I I I
In other Illinois games:
• Flora 26, Marshall 21 — At Marshall, the host Lions took an early 14-0 lead on two touchdowns in the last 1:54 of the first quarter, then let the Wolves score the next four TDs.
John Siverly had 102 yards rushing for Marshall, and scored on a 64-yard run that cut the lead to 26-21 late in the third quarter, but the Lions couldn't add another score.
Marshall, 1-1 overall and in Little Illini Conference play, will be at South Vermillion this Friday. Flora, 2-0 and 2-0, hosts Robinson.
• Robinson 35, Red Hill 0 — At Robinson, the Maroons opened Little Illini Conference play with a decisive victory.
Now 1-1 overall, 1-0 in the LIC, Robinson hosts Flora this week.
• Sangamon Valley 45, Martinsville 14 — At Martinsville, Sebastian Herrera scored an early touchdown for a 6-0 lead and Carlos Herrera and Vinnie Herrera rushed for 73 yards each for the Bluestreaks.
Now 0-2, Martinsville has a Saturday night home game this week against Abingdon-Avon.
* Farmer City (Blue Ridge) 28, OPH 14 — At Oblong, host Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville suffered a second straight loss.
OPH is home again this Friday against Fithian (Oakwood).
I I I
In Indiana:
• South Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 8 — At Mecca, the host Panthers had an early 8-6 lead but couldn't hold it in the Milk Jug Game.
Now 2-1 both overall and in the Wabash River Conference, the Wildcats host Marshall, Illinois, this Friday. Riverton Parke, 1-2 and 1-2, hosts Seeger that night.
• Parke Heritage 50, North Central 6 — At Rockville, the host Wolves triggered the mercy rule in a nonconference win.
Seventh-ranked Parke Heritage, 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the WRC, hosts Attica this Friday while the Thunderbirds, 0-3, play at the Indiana Deaf School on Saturday.
• North Vermillion 35, Covington 0 — At Cayuga, the second-ranked Falcons kept a long Wabash River Conference winning streak alive and improved to 3-0 for the season.
North Vermillion has now won 10 straight conference games and are 2-0 in the league this fall. They step out of the league to host Linton this Friday, while Covington looks for its first win at home against Fountain Central.
• Linton 35, Monrovia 0 — At Monrovia, Trey Goodman threw three touchdown passes as the Miners built a 28-point halftime lead.
Now 2-1, Linton plays this Friday at North Vermillion. Monrovia is 0-3 and plays at Triton Central.
