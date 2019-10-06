New volleyball opponents; is that good?

For quite a few Wabash Valley high school volleyball teams, the sectional pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association turned into an opportunity to try something new.
For better or worse.
Terre Haute North, for example, drew the new member of the Class 4A sectional that will be played at Plainfield beginning Oct. 15. The Patriots get Decatur Central, although if they win they get an experience that’s kind of old — Avon, winner of the last 18 sectionals in a row and ranked third or fifth in the state in two different polls, in a semifinal match.
Terre Haute South, having a 3-0 record against its three biggest rivals to give the Braves confidence, plays Brownsburg, with a much improved host team a potential semifinal opponent.
West Vigo, playing in a loaded Class 3A sectional at Owen Valley, also drew the new member of what is now a seven-team field there: Brownstown Central. a traditional powerhouse ranked 20th in the state in one single-class poll.
Northview’s Knights, whose chances of extending a sectional winning streak of their own depend on the return to health of all-state candidate Kambree Lucas, seeks revenge on the host team, then would face either the Vikings or Brownstown.
Sullivan now goes to a five-team sectional at Vincennes Lincoln, and faces Pike Central in a Saturday semifinal match.
In Class 2A, rivals Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke are both moving up from Class A and will be welcomed by another strong field at Cloverdale. The Wolves drew Western Indiana Conference champion North Putnam, while the Panthers have a bye to the semifinals but will probably meet a good host team.
Also in Class 2A, Linton’s Miners have had another solid season and their reward is meeting another team moving up from Class A: defending state champion Barr-Reeve.
Even in Class A there’s something new: a trip to Lafayette Central Catholic for North Vermillion. Host LCC is ranked first in the state, by the way, although its opener against fourth-ranked Covington should be a battle.
Only at White River Valley does the sectional look the way it usually does. In the Class A tournament there, in which five of its six teams belong to the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, Bloomfield appears to be the favorite by virtue of its regular-season wins over the other four SWIAC teams.
Wabash Valley sectionals
Class 4A
At Plainfield
Oct. 15 — Decatur Central vs. Terre Haute North
Oct. 17 — Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute South, followed by Plainfield vs. Mooresville
Oct. 19 — Avon vs. Decatur Central-North winner, followed by Oct. 17 winners; championship
Class 3A
At Owen Valley
Oct. 15 — Edgewood vs. Brown County
Oct. 17 — Brownstown Central vs. West Vigo, followed by Northview vs. Owen Valley
Oct. 19 — South Vermillion vs. Edgewood-Brown County winner, followed by Oct. 17 winners; championship
At Vincennes Lincoln
Oct. 17 — Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton
Oct. 19 — Pike Central vs. Sullivan, followed by Washington vs. Vincennes-Princeton winner; championship
Class 2A
At Cloverdale
Oct. 15 — Cloverdale vs. Southmont
Oct. 17 — Cascade vs. South Putnam, followed by North Putnam vs. Parke Heritage
Oct. 19 — Riverton Parke vs. Cloverdale-Southmont winner, followed by Oct. 17 winners; championship
At Forest Park
Oct. 15 — Southridge vs. Forest Park
Oct. 17 — Eastern Greene vs. South Knox, followed by Linton vs. Barr-Reeve
Oct. 19 — North Knox vs. Southridge-Forest Park winner, followed by Oct. 17 winners; championship
Class A
At Lafayette Central Catholic
Oct. 17 — North Vermillion vs. Bethesda Christian, followed by Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington
Oct. 19 — Attica vs. North Vermillion-Bethesda Christian winner, followed by Traders Point Christian vs. LCC-Covington winner; championship
At White River Valley
Oct. 17 — Bloomfield vs. Clay City, followed by Shakamak vs. White River Valley
Oct. 19 — Eminence vs. Bloomfield-Clay City winner, followed by North Central vs. Shakamak-WRV winner; championship
