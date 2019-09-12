New QBs lead improved Braves, Patriots

When Terre Haute North hosts Terre Haute South at 7 p.m. today in Conference Indiana high school football, a pair of junior quarterbacks will be making their first North-South game starts at that position.
And it may not be entirely a coincidence that both the Braves and the Patriots are among the most improved teams in the Wabash Valley as they battle for the Victory Bell.
No matter the outcome of tonight’s game, the teams will have a combined six wins after four weeks of the season. That’s the same number of wins they combined for a year ago, when North finished 2-8 and South 4-7.
The Braves, with Caleb Stultz taking over at quarterback after Collins Turner — who had the spot for the better part of the previous three seasons — transferred to Evansville Central, are 3-0 and ranked sixth in Class 5A.
The Patriots, with Matt Gauer stepping in for 2019 graduate Tristan Elder, suffered their first loss a week ago after reaching the top 10 in the same poll.
Neither team has missed a beat, in other words.
Stultz was a starting safety for the Braves last year but quarterback, coach Tim Herrin pointed out, is “a lot different.”
“He’s a leader,” Herrin added of Stultz. “He came out this summer and took control, and he was elected captain by his teammates.”
Gauer was North’s punter in two meetings against the Braves last year, but had a quick and emphatic “No!” when asked if that would give him any help with the quarterback job.
“He’s a very smart kid, and a very tough kid,” coach Chris Barrett said of Gauer, “and we expect him to continue to get better each week.
“The more experience he gets, the more relaxed he’ll get, and that’s when the game will slow down for him.”
“I’m excited,” Gauer said in looking forward to tonight. “The crowd will be big . . . staying composed and being relaxed is the biggest thing. I didn’t have a big job [last season], but this year I have more to focus on.”
“I’m just going out and executing,” Stultz said when asked about tonight. “Coach [Herrin] is going to have a good game plan, so I just have to go out and execute it.”
Although Stultz competed hard with Turner for the quarterback job a year ago, he had no problem doing his part on the defensive side. When he found out Turner was leaving, “I didn’t know what to think,” he said, “but I just did the best thing to win for the team.”
South’s defense has been as much or more of a reason for the team’s success as the offense has been, and Stultz admitted his old defensive teammates may have pointed that out to him a time or two.
“The offense is gonna get rolling, and then we’ll be a well rounded team this year,” he said. “It’s a love relationship [between offense and defense].”
North’s offense may also have some catching up to do to keep up with the Patriot defense, but there are one or two plays every game in which Gauer’s potential opens eyes.
“I’ve been more relaxed in every game,” he said, “but I’m not where I want to be. As the games go along I can improve, do a lot of things better: be more relaxed, stay in the pocket, find open receivers — the more [those receivers] have the ball, the better chance we have.”
“[Gauer’s] had moments of being the quarterback we know he’s capable of being, and moments of inexperience,” Barrett said. “He’s still learning the nuances of the game, but his upside is huge.”
Stultz is, Herrin said, “a very special athlete. He has all the physical tools, and he has matured a lot already as a first-year starter.”
Both Gauer and Stultz are among the best all-around athletes in Vigo County. Gauer lettered in football, basketball and baseball as a sophomore, and Stultz has started on South’s baseball team since his freshman year.
“We like quarterbacks who are baseball players here,” Herrin said with a smile. South’s last 3-0 start came in 2014 with Timmy Herrin — who recently completed a successful minor-league baseball season — at quarterback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.