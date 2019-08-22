Quarterbacks will be the focus in the two high school football games being played in Vigo County on the opening night of the 2019 season.
New ones will be under center — or taking shotgun snaps — at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview, while the reason there’s a new signal-caller at South will be on the opposing sideline.
Here’s what’s scheduled on what should be an outstanding first night:
• Northview at Terre Haute North, 7 p.m. — Junior Keegan Garrison of the Knights and Matt Gauer of the Patriots both look like promising leaders for their respective teams. Revenge is on the mind of the Patriots, but Gauer will have to contend with a pass rush that will be one of the better ones he’ll face.
• Evansville Central at Terre Haute South, 7:30 p.m. — Collins Turner, who earned three letters as South’s quarterback, is now a Bear, playing for a team that was Class 4A state runner-up a year ago. Junior Caleb Stultz, Turner’s capable backup last year, gets to run the Braves offense behind what should be a stellar offensive line.
• West Vigo at North Central, 7 p.m. — Arguably the greatest single class of football players in Thunderbird history has graduated, and the Vikings are seeking revenge. Dane Andrews is the lone returning starting quarterback in Vigo County and West Vigo could be in a position to avenge several of last season’s setbacks.
• Covington at South Vermillion, 7 p.m. — It appears every game in the Wabash River Conference this season will be a crucial one, and this is no different. The Wildcats, looking to bounce back from a 3-7 season, beat the Trojans 22-20 last year.
• Attica at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m. — The Red Ramblers won 16-0 at Attica in last year’s opener, but appear to be a burgeoning WRC power. The Panthers would like to change that narrative.
• Seeger at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m. — The Wolves won their first-ever game 51-14 in West Lebanon a year ago on their way to a breakout inaugural season. Seeger coach Herb King hopes to have some surprises as he returns to his old hometown.
• North Knox at Sullivan, 7 p.m. — A couple of the big names are missing, but the Golden Arrows have 36 (!) other veterans returning. The Warriors have had a tendency to play the Arrows tough, but that may not be the case Friday night.
• Southridge at Linton, 7:30 p.m. — The Raiders were the first Class 2A opponent for the Miners and quite a rivalry has developed between the two. Linton hasn’t won in that rivalry yet, however, so the Miners figure to be ready to play.
• North Vermillion at Owen Valley, 7 p.m. — Last season’s Class A state runner-up has found a new nonconference rival for opening night. The Patriots are trying to regroup from a winless 2018 but could be dangerous at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.