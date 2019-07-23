With the 2019-2020 school year approaching rapidly, several high school coaches are getting ready for their first seasons, or at least their first seasons at their current location.
Some of them are inheriting favorable circumstances; some of them are not.
And Brad Hudson, with an on-paper challenge as big as any of the new mentors, does not consider himself to be one of the coaches in the latter category.
“I’m excited,” Hudson told the Tribune-Star recently. “It’s a challenge, but it’s something I look forward to every day.”
Hudson is the new head football coach — and athletic director and assistant principal — at North Central. Travis Nolting left those jobs for a chance to get closer to his family’s roots, but he left after leading the Thunderbirds to their first-ever sectional championship and seven winning seasons in eight years.
And with almost every key player from the 2018 team having graduated.
“We lost 13 seniors,” Hudson said. “We have one returning starter on each side of the ball.”
At a school the size of North Central, great classes of athletes don’t come around all the time. Hudson knows that. He was an assistant coach on Nolting’s staff until last season, when he moved into an administrative position that prevented him from coaching. “I was their No. 1 fan [last season],” he said.
He’s not deterred about the prospect of building almost an entirely new team.
“When Travis left, I moved into a different administrative role that allowed me to coach,” he said. “We have a great bunch of kids coming out, and we’re working to also improve our junior high numbers.”
Monty Kirk resigned as North Central’s principal recently too, so Hudson hasn’t lacked for things to do as the school year approaches. But he’s not interested in applying for that job — yet, anyway.
“I’ve been an administrator a year, and I still have a lot to learn,” he said. “We hope to have somebody [in the principal’s job this week]. Then we’ll figure it out.”
And Hudson can be happily back on the sidelines.
• Elsewhere — The Wabash Valley athletic director with the most newcomers this year appears to be Terre Haute North’s Kris Painter — and all four of her new coaches are for fall sports.
“Tom Dever retired and moved to Florida [after coaching both cross country teams], and John Welch retired after 16 or 18 years [as boys soccer coach],” she said. Matt Jarvis also resigned as volleyball coach after some successful seasons.
The new cross country coaches aren’t exactly newcomers. Aaron Gadberry will take over the boys team — which includes his son — after serving as a volunteer assistant coach, and Jim Cottom will be the girls coach after serving as Dever’s full-time assistant last fall.
Kelsey Patrick, who has coached at both Otter Creek and with the COA program, figures to be familiar with a good portion of her volleyball players too.
Maybe the truest newcomer is boys soccer coach Andrew Gray, an Anderson native, but he has been working with Vigo County Youth Soccer recently.
Other noteworthy changes include former star Chase Brinkley taking over as boys basketball coach at Paris; Will Staal is the new girls basketball coach at South as previously reported; Sondra Clendenin and Samantha Gregg becoming co-coaches for Parke Heritage volleyball after Jennifer Pakiz moved away and left an interesting nucleus (that includes Clendenin’s daughter); and J.B. Neill returning to Greene County after a successful tenure at Edgewood (that included the 2017 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic championship) to replace retiring Ron McBride as athletic director and boys basketball coach at Bloomfield.
Two sectional championship teams from a year ago — North Vermillion boys basketball and Shakamak softball — are still looking for coaches. The Lakers do have a star joining their staff for volleyball, but not an alumna; Emeral Goff (the former Emeral Holladay, who played at Union, Vincennes University and the University of Indianapolis) is probably wishing she could have several players who can look her in the eye (she’s 6-foot-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.