New North coach Dillion has plenty of veteran Patriots to maintain winning ways

For a first time head coach? One could do a lot worse than the cards new Terre Haute North girls basketball coach Nathan Dillion was dealt.
Dillion, who replaced one-year North boss Matt Millington, comes from Terre Haute South where he was on staff for three seasons.
Sometimes new coaches come in and have to start anew from a roster building stanpoint. That's not the case for Dillion.
The Patriots have five of their top seven scorers back — including their top three scorers — from a team that went 14-9 in 2020 and that lost to sectional finalist Plainfield by only seven points.
"We have massive goals and expectations and we don't shy away from that. Pressure creates diamonds," Dillion said. "We know there's big expectations. We want to win the next game all season, but Conference Indiana is a seasonal goal and winning the first sectional since 2007 is on the horizon. We expect to be the best every time we go out on the floor."
Chief among the top scorers is Murray State recruit Zoe Stewart. The 5-foot-9 guard was a mainstay in 2020, averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Stewart also converted 40% of her 3-point shots.
As good as Stewart is, Dillion wants to make sure the Patriots are diversified in their attack so opponents can't key on Stewart and stop the Patriots in the process.
"I want to maximize their roles by reducing their responsibilities. We know Zoe is going to be a top D-1 tier athlete. We might have a couple of other girls go D-II or D-III or perhaps get another D-I offer. We want to take advantage of what they're great at and try to cover up the things that they're not. We want to make sure they're set in positions where they succeed," Dillion said.
How does that happen?
"Instead of putting the ball in Zoe's hands and saying, 'go get a bucket', we have other girls who can help facilitate and take that load off of her shoulders. From top to bottom, we're poised for big things," Dillion said.
The starting lineup Dillion envisions has plenty of experience beyond just Stewart. Guard Preslee Michael averaged 10 points in 2021 and she's back for more. Forward Halie Gilbert brings back her 6.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and forward Ijaynae Campbell brings 4 points and 4.3 rebounds back to the table. Dillion sees junior Jetta Harmon as another starter.
Other contributors include sophomore guard Becca Gore and junior guard Hallie Hayes, who is just coming back from an ankle injury.
One area where new coaches of the 2020s have an advantage? Due to the year-round nature of the sport, the acclimation period — apart from the games themselves — is largely behind the Patriots and Dillion.
"I was hired the Wednesday before school got out. It was a quick turnaround, but having them for a full summer to work with them, it's been incredible how quickly we've bonded. From Zoe to our incoming freshmen, they integrated themselves into those off-season workouts," Dillion said.
Dillion is pleased to be the person in charge of helping North reach its potential.
"Going from a JV role to an administrative role is a big change, but I'm loving every second of it. I couldn't ask for a better group of girls to walk into," Dillion said.
The Patriots open at Evansville Central on Saturday afternoon. North's first home game is against Avon next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.