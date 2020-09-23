New era, new format for Wabash Valley Classic

The format for the 21st annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic will look much different than the previous 20.
In an email sent Wednesday by Terre Haute South athletic director and Wabash Valley First Financial Committee member Ed Jarvis to the Tribune-Star, he revealed that games will be hosted at two sites — Terre Haute North and South — instead of the usual one site for the popular post-Christmas boys high school basketball tournament.
Dates will be Dec. 26 and Dec. 28-30, with the usual four final-day games slated for noon, 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. (third place) and 7:30 p.m. (championship) in South's gym.
"Fans will be divided up into different quadrants per school," Jarvis explained. "Social distancing will be enforced along with masking by everyone. We will have a three-hour break in between sessions to sanitize bleachers, common areas and locker areas.
"The safety of our players, coaches, fans, officials and staff are our No. 1 priority. We also want to put on a tournament that lives up to the tradition the 'Classic' has delivered the last 20 years."
Jarvis also doesn't expect tickets to be sold at the door this year, although that is subject to change.
"Each team will be allotted a certain amount of tickets per session," he mentioned. "Spectators will only be allowed to attend the sessions they have purchased tickets for. Due to spectator limits, no all-session passes will be sold this year."
Regarding the number of teams participating, still the usual 16, it's already been noted that Illinois schools Marshall, Casey and Robinson will be absent for this year only (hopefully) because of that state's pandemic guidelines. It's also been noted that Greencastle has replaced Owen Valley for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus.
That left three openings and Jarvis said they will be filled by the Bloomington South Panthers, North Central Thunderbirds and a third team that is awaiting confirmation from its school board. All three of these schools will participate for only one year.
The following 12 teams are returning this year: Cloverdale, Edgewood, Linton, Northview, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Shakamak, South Vermillion, Sullivan, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo.
The tourney draw will be Dec. 1 at the First Financial Conference Center. Attending will be coaches, members of the committee and media.
"We are requesting that media limit attendance to one person per outlet." Jarvis said.
No lunch or guest speaker will be at this year’s drawing. For more information about the Classic or the drawing, contact tournament chairperson Ticia Wright at TWright@first-online.com.
"Our No. 1 priority during this pandemic era is safety," Jarvis summarized. "With fall sports, we’ve proven that high school education-based athletics can be done safely. That being said, we know basketball, winter sports and the tournament can change at anytime. We appreciate everyone’s flexibility during this time."
