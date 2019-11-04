New coach working to rebuild Braves

When Will Staal was hired as girls high school basketball coach at Terre Haute South during the summer, he may not have been considered a lucky guy by a lot of people.
The Braves were 8-15 a year ago, graduated a few key players including probably Vigo County’s best player in Amani Brown, and didn’t appear to have many reinforcements coming from an unsuccessful junior varsity team a year ago.
But Staal, who spent the last two seasons as boys coach at Waldron, has approached the job with enthusiasm. Participation numbers are in good shape — “We had to make some cuts,” Staal said recently, “and we’ll field a freshman team” — and he’s looking forward to seeing what his Braves have to offer when they open at home today against a Plainfield team that is a perennial sectional threat.
“The main thing we had to instill is hard work good enough to win games,” he said. “The girls are buying in . . . but there are going to be growing pains.”
The cupboard wasn’t completely bare. If Brown, now at Vincennes University, was indeed the county’s best player last year, 5-8 junior Zayda Hatfield could inherit that designation this year after being South’s other starting guard during the 2018-2019 season.
Three other tested veterans are 6-1 senior Michaela Cox, who excels in rebounding and shot blocking, and a pair of 5-8 juniors — Kiersten Padgett and Ally Pepperworth — who had some big moments as sophomores.
Paityn Shipley, a 5-5 junior who split time between varsity and junior varsity last winter, has emerged as a potential fifth starter, and seniors Lexi Swan (5-5), who didn’t play a year ago, and Annibelle Reeves (5-7), a move-in, should also fit solidly into the rotation.
“Kiersten Padgett had a really good offseason, and Paityn Shipley did too,” Staal said. “We have five different girls who could lead us in scoring.”
Hatfield is willing and able to do that on a lot of nights, of course, but Staal pointed out, “Zayda will be getting the other team’s best defender now.”
Beyond that seven-player nucleus lies plenty of opportunity for playing time, the new coach admitted, and the varsity/junior varsity rosters could be flexible, at least at first. Other probable varsity players today are 5-8 senior Teagan Russel, 5-3 junior Niree Evans and two 5-6 sophomores, Carmen Ellis and Paige Baldwin.
The things he’ll be looking at, Staal indicated, are work ethic and attitude. “There needs to be a ‘we’ mentality,” he noted.
South’s style of play isn’t set in stone yet either. “I tell the girls I’m not going to eat soup with a fork,” Staal said, meaning he won’t try to force them to do things they aren’t capable of doing.
Staal also has assistant coaching experience in the Hamilton County area, which has led to a home-and-home series for the Braves against top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.