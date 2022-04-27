Murphy's walk-off bomb lifts Vikings

Some strange things were going down on the west side at Dick Ballinger Field on Wednesday in Indian Creek's baseball visit to West Vigo.
For one? A pitchers' duel for the first four innings. Considering that Class 3A West Vigo hadn't scored fewer than nine runs in any Western Indiana Conference game? This was noteworthy.
When the Vikings did break the dam to score four runs? Indian Creek punched right back and tied the game.
It came down to the seventh and a tie game. Could West Vigo's potent lineup provide the winner?
That's when the normalcy returned. With one out and Peyton Clerk on-base, Carter Murphy crushed a two-run home run to left field to give the Vikings a hard-earned 6-4 victory over a game Braves team.
Indiana State-bound Murphy had seen a fastball on the previous pitch to the one he hit for the winner. He knew what to look for.
"The pitch I hit foul right before that was a fastball. I was sitting on a curveball, he gave it to me, and he hung it," Murphy said.
Murphy is more than capable of doing his own damage, but it doesn't hurt to have the kind of protection in the lineup that West Vigo has. Up after Murphy is Gabe Skelton, who hit a three-run home run in the fifth.
"We felt like [Indian Creek pitcher Talan Steinway] would throw to him because we had Gabe Skelton on-deck and he's been crushing balls all year long. We thought Carter would get pitches to hit. Kudos to him," West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said.
When you can survive a close one? If you're the favored team, you can look back on it and see it as a good thing ... even though it was stressful to go through. That's the mindset DeGroote was in.
"It's good for us. Any time you can get some tight, late-game situations? It's good for the guys to function under pressure," DeGroote said.
The first four innings were a credit to both pitchers — West Vigo's Kaleb Marrs and Indian Creek's Arjun Lothe.
Marrs didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning and the first six outs he recorded were strikeouts. Marrs would strike out 11 Braves overall.
Lothe matched Marrs through four. The Indian Creek junior allowed only two hits in the first four innings. He twice got out of trouble with Vikings in scoring position.
West Vigo (13-1, 6-0) broke through in the fifth. Rhyan Shaffer hit the first pitch he saw to left field for a solo home run to open scoring. After Nick Lindsey was hit by a pitch and Ben Kearns walked, Skelton hit a towering home run to left-center — it struck one of the flag poles in the visiting football bleachers — to make it 4-0.
Lothe was chased, but West Vigo's troubles weren't behind them.
Carter Modlin singled to start the Indian Creek sixth and then Brock Bragg hit his own homer off the football bleachers to make it 4-2. Marrs labored through the sixth, putting two more Braves aboard for Nolan Ankney. The Indian Creek center fielder doubled into the right-center gap to tie the game.
After Josh Sigler got through the seventh on the mound for West Vigo, the top of the order was up. Clerk reached on an error and two batters later? Murphy worked his magic.
West Vigo has a confidence that it will win — 13 wins in 14 tries will do that — so the Vikings never felt endangered against Indian Creek (6-6, 3-2) on Wednesday despite the scoreboard saying otherwise.
"Indian Creek is a well-rounded and well-coached team. Their starting pitcher? Kudos to their starting pitcher, he threw very well. We found a way to fight through some adversity and that's all I can ask from my team," Murphy said. "We're so tight and so close to each other. I can't ask for a better group to play with."
The Vikings next play at White River Valley on Friday.
