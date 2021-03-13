Connersville boys basketball coach Kerry Brown was thinking the same thing nearly everyone inside Washington's Hatchet House were thinking midway through the fourth quarter when it appeared Sullivan was in command of the Class 3A regional semifinal between the two teams.
"It didn't look good, it did not," Brown said on the state of his Spartans with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the contest, when Sullivan led by nine.
Unfortunately for Sullivan from that point? Murphy's Law was exacted with painful ruthlessness against the Golden Arrows.
Connersville put together a decisive 15-0 run in the latter part of the fourth quarter, a surge built partly on Sullivan's missed opportunities, as the Spartans upset Class 3A No. 7 Sullivan 46-43 on Saturday.
The final half of the fourth quarter was nightmarish for Sullivan. The Arrows converted 3 of 12 from the field, but had a stretch where they missed eight shots in a row during the Spartans' game-winning run. Sullivan missed the front end of three one-and-one opportunities at the free throw line and were 3 of 10 overall. The Arrows also had five fourth-quarter turnovers, including three that led directly to Connersville points during the Spartans' rally.
"A lot of turnovers late in the game and a lot of missed free throws. We don't normally finish games like that. We normally take care of the basketball and we normally hit free throws," Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said.
There were other issues for the Arrows — some that played out late, some that haunted Sullivan in hindsight. Connersville converted 6 of 9 from the field in the final quarter. Up until the final period, Sullivan had kept Connersville out of rhythm, as they were not able to consistently run their offense.
"Overall, for about 95% of that game, we were in control, we just didn't finish like we needed to," Moore lamented.
However, there were other problems that might not have mattered in a win, but stuck out in a loss. Center Jackson Hills had an off-day with only four points. Sullivan was generally unable to consistently score inside the arc as only five of their 15 field goals were scored inside the arc.
Connersville also had the penchant of keeping Sullivan within striking distance even after good runs of Arrows' play. Connersville finished the first quarter with four straight points, finished the second quarter with a 6-1 run to keep it close and finished the third quarter with a 9-3 rally. Particularly in the second and third quarters, it appeared that Sullivan was about to put distance between itself and Connersville, but never could.
Still, Sullivan led for the majority of the contest. The Arrows took the lead at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter and held it until Connersville tied the game with 1:58 left.
Sullivan point guard Randy Kelley, who led all scorers with 18 points, was the best player on the floor for the first three quarters.
He was likely at his best in the second quarter as he was a scoring threat, a defensive pest and an active rebounder (he had five boards at halftime) all while playing with two fouls. A Rocco Roshel 3-pointer put Sullivan up 17-9 midway through the second quarter, but that 6-1 run by the Spartans to end the second quarter cut Sullivan's halftime lead to 18-15.
Neither team was good offensively in the first half, but it appeared Sullivan had unlocked itself with a 13-4 spurt to start the second half. Kelley hit two 3-pointers in that run as Sullivan led 31-19 with 2:53 left in the quarter.
But then there was a self-inflicted wound. A technical foul that occurred right after Kelley scored gave Connersville two free points and the Spartans were able to cut their deficit in half to six by quarters' end.
Still, Sullivan was firing from 3-point range. Braden Flanagan and Kelley, who was 5 of 5 from 3-point range to that point, were both good from long range to put Sullivan up 40-31 with 4:30 left.
Then the roof fell in. Connersville's Tobey Billups scored off of a steal with 3:06 left to cut Sullivan's lead to five. The Arrows were trying to extend possessions, but nothing was going right. Kelley missed the front end of a one-and-one at 2:39 left, followed by a bucket by Connersville's XX Myers, and suddenly the Spartans had momentum and only trailed 40-37.
Gabe Pirtle missed the front end of another one-and-one and the Spartans tied the game with 1:58 left via a Kaleb Sparks 3-pointer. After another Sullivan turnover, Billups converted with 1:26 left to give Connersville a 42-40 lead.
"In retrospect, maybe I could have called a timeout when they got within five. I had two left, and probably should have used one. I felt we have kids with a lot of experience on the court and I felt they'd handle it," Moore said
Nothing went right for Sullivan. The Arrows turned it over again, only to have the Spartans turn it over right back, but Flanagan's game-tying 3-point attempt didn't find the mark with 59 seconds left. After that, Sullivan was forced to foul. Connersville made its first four to take a 46-40 lead.
"We kept preaching patience. Ball reversals, execution, and eventually, we'd get better possessions. I think, ultimately, what it boiled down to was the quality of our possessions," Brown said. "I'm super proud of my kids for the poise and resiliency."
A Roshel 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, followed by two Connersville free throw misses, gave Sullivan a prayer of a chance to end the game, but the ball slipped away before a desperation shot could be taken.
Sullivan (21-4) had its second-straight 20-win season come to an end in a difficult fashion.
"It's tough. Gabe [Pirtle] and Will [King] have been with me for 13 years and Braden [Flanagan] for one year and he's been great to have around. They're going to be missed," Moore said.
Connersville (18-7) advanced to play Silver Creek in the regional championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.