Moshos, Eels win clash of softball titans against South Vermillion

When two of the best softball teams in the area match wits — as Class 2A No. 5-ranked South Vermillion and Class A No. 4 Clay City did on Tuesday on South Vermillion's field — it's bound to be close.
The paradox of that is that as good as the Wildcats and Eels are — their combined record entering the game is 38-5 — they don't find themselves in close games all that often.
South Vermillion had only played in four games to date decided by two runs or less. Clay City, on the other hand, had been involved in seven such contests.
Did that carry the day for the Eels in their 2-0 win? It's hard to say definitively, but it certainly didn't hurt.
Clay City (19-4) handled the pressure situations well. That's not to say that South Vermillion didn't, it's just that the Eels one of the few good chances for either team to score in the close contest.
"I was very happy with our kids in executing when they needed to. It was a good win, they're all good, and we'll take it," Clay City coach Jason Sinders said.
The difference for the Eels was pitcher Sophie Moshos. Her riseball was on-point and she was able to effectively work both sides of the strike zone. The result was a 12-strikeout, one-walk performance. The Wildcats only reached scoring position three times in the contest.
"I hit spots. I've played with a lot of those girls before and knowing their strengths and weaknesses really helped too," said Moshos, who is already over the 100-strikeout mark for the season.
South Vermillion out-hit Clay City 5-4 — there were no extra-base hits in the contest — but South Vermillion coach Sean Boardman thought the Wildcats needed more discipline at the plate.
"We played the game we wanted to, we were just a little undisciplined at the plate," Boardman said. "We had runners in scoring position, but we didn't capitalize when we had the chance."
Moshos put a marker down by striking out the first four Wildcats she faced. South Vermillion pitcher Makenzie Mackey was also good, though Clay City had a good chance in the second when the Eels loaded the bases with one out on the strength of a single and two walks, but Mackey dealt with it and struck out the side afterwards.
She wasn't as fortunate in the third. Lizzy Sinders led off with a single and then Moshos reached via an error. Lexi Thompson hit into a fielder's choice to put runners at the corners, but it was a what-might-have-been moment for South Vermillion as a potential double play chance was passed by as the relay throw to second was delayed.
Hannah Harris batted next and she reached via an error that scored Sinders and which put Thompson in scoring position. After a hit batsman, Kaylee Miller's sacrifice fly on a diving catch by South Vermillion shortstop Kalli Crouch made it 2-0.
"With what we had to work with? We executed perfectly in that inning," Coach Sinders noted. "We'd like to have had more, but Mackey is a great pitcher."
From there? Neither pitcher blinked. South Vermillion's best chance to tie or take the lead came on its last chance when Rayven Wilson was hit by a pitch and Mady Crim walked, the only time the Wildcats had two runners on-base in any inning, but Moshos shut the door.
"I love these games. These are what are going to push us to be better in the postseason. South Vermillion is a great team, we're a great team. Tonight was just a good game overall to watch," Moshos said.
As for South Vermillion? Given that it was only the second loss of the season for the 20-2 Wildcats? There's no reason for worry.
"We've already flushed this one. We talked about our discipline in the zone, which has been an issue for the last week or so. We've been pressing a little bit, trying for the big hit," Boardman said. "But I think we got better in this game. I feel good about everything we're doing. We came out and we competed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.