The high school basketball battle of defensive styles and contrasting rosters went Mooresville’s way Saturday night against visiting Terre Haute South — although not by much.
The Braves and what was more often than not a five-guard lineup pressed their way against the Pioneers — five of the eight Mooresville players who got into the game were at least 6-foot-5 — and their length and 1-3-1 zone defense and never let the game get away, falling 67-61 against a potential sectional opponent.
“The kids fought hard,” coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said after the game. “It took us awhile to get comfortable against that 1-3-1.”
SImulating five 6-5 players in practice is not something South is able to do, in other words.
Thanks to a few interesting sights, such as Jaden Thomas — perhaps generously listed at 5-10 — playing post defense, the game was always interesting, although the home team stayed slightly ahead most of the way.
South’s last lead came at 29-28 on two free throws by Cordell Hanes with 1:14 left in the first half, and the Pioneers came out of the gate in the third quarter with six straight points for a 36-29 advantage.
All the Braves could muster in that third quarter was four 3-pointers and the visitors got behind by 10 twice, the second time when 240-pound Luke Fowler opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play that made the score 51-41.
Hanes got the ball to Griffin Comer for an answering three-point play, howevere, and Amariyae Wilson followed that with a 3-point shot. Now it was a four-point game, and a battle for the rest of the fourth quarter.
The problem, from South’s perspective, was that most of Mooresville’s shots were easy ones on the occasions when the Pioneers got through the press. Missed free throws by the home team kept it close, however, although it was a 61-53 contest with a little over a minute left.
Braylan Aphalone hit one of two free throws for South, then stole the in-bounds pass to set up a 3-pointer by Hanes. After a one-for-two free throw adventure for Mooresville, Hanes drove the lane and it was 62-59 — but then the Pioneers hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch after being 8 for 19 in the first 31 minutes.
Hanes finished with 18 points, 11 in the fourth quarter, and was the only South player in double figures. It was a game that wrapped up a tough two-road-trip weekend for South.
“Back-to-back games [including a trip to Evansville on Friday], getting back late, another bus ride . . . that may have taken a toll on us,” Lewis said. “But eliminate a few mistakes and it’s a different ballgame.”
South was also short-handed before the game — senior T.J. Baker missed his third straight game after an injury at Ben Davs — and had to play the second half without Jaden Wilkins, who rolled his ankle at the end of the second quarter after grabbing six rebounds (which still wound up leading the team) and scoring four points off tne bench.
“Every game he’s played, he’s made a contribution,” Lewis said of the senior newcomer.
Ty Wright (6-5), Miles McGowen (6-6) and Fowler (6-5) combined for 57 points and 24 rebounds for Mooresville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.