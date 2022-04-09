In its 13 tournaments, Braves Bash has embraced a single-class format while also showcasing some of the best high school softball teams in the state.
The team that emerged in both those categories in a 26-game Saturday on eight diamonds at three locations was Tecumseh, one of the four pool champions who convened at Miss Softball America for the final two games of the day.
The Braves — enrollment 286 and back to Class A after some success-factor seasons at 2A — couldn't pull off a fourth straight win, losing 9-6 to Bedford North Lawrence, but had advanced with wins over Hamilton Southeastern, Terre Haute South and Edgewood. Hamilton Southeastern has approximately 12 times the enrollment of Tecumseh, by the way.
Mooresville nipped Castle 2-1 in the other meeting of pool champions. Sullivan came the closest of the six Wabash Valley teams to reach the final pairings, losing 6-4 to BNL but beating two other Class 4A teams, while Northview, Terre Haute South and West Vigo finished 1-2 and North Central (which lost in eight innings to Northview) and Terre Haute North finished 0-3.
Pool A, the Russ Myers Pool (pool play at Terre Haute South — Terre Haute South 9, Edgewood 5; Tecumseh 5, HSE 0; Tecumseh 14, South 2; HSE 6, Edgewood 3; HSE 7, South 4; Tecumseh 6, Edgewood 0.
South won its opener by taking the lead with a five-run third inning and pulling away with three runs in the top of the seventh. Marlee Loudermilk was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI; Izzy Light 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI; Peyton Simmons 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI; and Grace Kidwell 2 for 5 with two RBI. Jasmine Kinzer pitched a complete game and didn't allow an earned run.
Jasmine Kinzer homered and Kiar McVey was 2 for 2 against Tecumseh, as the Braves were the only pool team to score against the Braves.
And against HSE, a late comeback fell short even though Kidwell was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI and Light and Simmons had doubles. South is 4-6 and hosts Greencastle on Monday.
Pool B, the Wayne Myers Pool (at MSA) — Mooresville 16, Seeger 0; Avon 17, West Vigo 0; West Vigo 13, Seeger 9; Mooresville 5, Avon 4, eight innings; Avon 14, Seeger 2; Mooresville 20, West Vigo 3.
The Vikings were no-hit by Avon, but came back strong against Seeger. West Vigo scored in every inning, got home runs from Caprice McCalister, Carlea Funk and Janelle Sullivan, and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a bunt single by Molly Rohrbach. Carlea Funk was winning pitcher in relief as the Vikings got 17 hits (three each by Carlea and her sister Avery Funk, two each by Rohrbach, Lilly Ramirez, Sullivan and Parker Auten).
Mooresville scored six in the first inning of the other game and was never headed. Carlea Funk, Auten and Piper Beeler had two hits each and McCalister one. West Vigo is 1-3 and plays Monday at Riverton Parke.
Pool C, the Don Corey Pool (at MSA) — Northview 16, North Central 13, eight innings; Castle 11, Martinsville 1; Castle 15, Northview 3; Martinsville 9, North Central 3; Martinsville 8, Northview 0; Castle 15, North Central 3.
Addison Latham was 6 for 6 with a double, three runs and four RBI to lead the Knights to their extra-inning win, while Karigan Krider was 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBI; Callie Shepard 3 for 6 with a homer, five runs and two RBI; Mianah Thompson 3 for 6 with three runs; and Tara Pearce 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Shelby Seay was 4 for 5 with two doubles and Emerson Woodruff 3 for 5 with two doubles for North Central.
Latham doubled and Grace Jones hit a two-run homer for the Knights against Castle, and Thompson, Jones and Kalyn Rhea had hits in the shutout loss to Martinsville. Northview is 1-3 and plays Tuesday at Greencastle.
Seay and Brynn Varner were both 2 for 4 for the Thunderbirds against Martinsville, while Abby Wheaton had a double and Seay, Woodruff and Varner singles against Castle. Now 2-4, North Central hosts Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Pool D, the Dave Benningfield Pool (pool play at Terre Haute North) — Sullivan 12, Terre Haute North 6; Bedford North Lawrence 13, Franklin Central 4; Franklin Central 12, North 10; BNL 6, Sullivan 4; BNL 16, North 1; Sullivan 8, Franklin Central 5.
The Golden Arrows, last year's Class 2A state runner-up, bolted to a 9-0 lead against North in the first game led by Delainey Shorter, 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBI; Brooklyn Riley, 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI; Gracie Shorter, 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs and two RBI; Klaire Williams and Jocey Wible with homers and Avery Wiltermood with a triple. Kara Salmon hit a three-run homer and scored twice to spark the North comeback that included two hits each by Cami Burk and Kinley Sparks and a double by Layla Fragiacomo.
Zoey Jukes was 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI in North's loss to Franklin Central, while Salmon hit another homer and was 2 for 4 with four RBI; Fragiacomo 2 for 5 with two doubles; and Sparks 2 for 2. Fragiacomo and Karleigh Dinkel had the only hits against BNL for North, now 1-6. The Patriots host Bloomington South on Thursday.
Sullivan lost to BNL despite 3-for-3 games for Gracie Shorter and Kendal Edmondson. Williams hit another homer and Wiltermood, Delainey Shorter and Lexi Grindstaff had doubles.
Delainey Shorter was 4 for 4 with a double and three runs in the Franklin Central win, while Riley was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBI; Wible 3 for 4 with a double; and Gracie Shorter homered. Sullivan is now 5-2 and hosts Indian Creek on Tuesday.
