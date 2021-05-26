Moore shines on mound, leads Patriots

The last time Terre Haute North won an IHSAA postseason baseball game, now Patriot senior Cade Moore was still in middle school.
Since their 2015 Class 4A state runner-up season, playing into June has been a challenge for the Patriots. But behind a near-perfect performance from Moore on the bump, North jumped into the sectional semifinals with a 2-0 win over Decatur Central.
Moore allowed just one hit, gave up one walk and struck out seven to ground the Hawks and lead his team into the 10 a.m. Memorial Day game. The senior also recorded half of the Patriots’ hits — a clean triple in the third and a single in the fifth — and scored both their runs thanks to some aggressive base running and two, well-timed sacrifice flies from Bryson Carpenter and Will Egger.
Perfection was at Moore’s finger tips through the first four-and-a-third innings. He had faced the minimum until a hit by pitch cost him the perfect-game bid. Though he was visibly upset with himself for letting his personal glory slip through his fingers, he re-adjusted and quickly retired the next two batters.
“You’ve got to be ready for the next pitch,” Terre Haute North coach Scott Lawson said of his advice to Moore. “He did a really good job, obviously, bouncing back and attacking the strike zone and going after hitters.”
His no-hit bid was also taken away in the final frame after the Hawks’ pinch-hitter slapped a soft grounder through the gap to reach first, but that didn’t faze him either.
“I was very disappointed, but I knew I had to stay focused and keep this game rolling,” Moore said. “My teammates were keeping me up, keeping me locked in the game and rooting me on.”
A flyball and a walk put Decatur Central runners at the corners and the game-winning run at the plate in Keelan Dyson.
Dyson had been making the best contact off Moore all game drilling hard-hit balls to left and center fields.
If he was anxious about letting the game go, Moore didn’t look it as he battled from a 2-0 count to get Dyson to line out to centerfield for the final out.
“I honestly think I was a little more stressed than him,” Moore said of the last at bat. “He’s a big kid, he had been hitting the heck out of the ball. I was just trying to get him to hit a weak ball or get him to swing and miss.”
At the plate, the Patriots were largely kept in check by the Hawks’ Bryce Woodruff who struck out eight and walked just one batter.
The Patriots got to him early though, putting runners in scoring position the first two innings but failing to bring them home. It wasn’t until Moore’s lead-off triple in the third, later driven in by Carpenter that finally put Terre Haute North in front.
North scored its second run in the same manner, sending Moore from third to home.
Lawson hopes this first postseason victory in six years (five if you take away the pandemic-lost season of 2020) is used to build toward something bigger.
“Hopefully we can take this win and ride some momentum into next Monday and win a couple of more games,” he said. “Every single pitch can be the difference between winning and losing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.