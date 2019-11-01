The seniors on West Vigo’s high school football team didn’t expect their season to end with the clock running Friday night, and it shouldn’t have.
For a number of reasons.
Host Danville pulled away from the VIkings in the second half for a 48-9 win in a Class 3A Sectional 29 semifinal game, but the play on the field Friday night was a lot closer than that, particularly in a 28-9 first half.
And, coach Jeff Cobb added after the game, the Vikings weren’t the same team they’d been a week earlier, when they upset Western Indiana Conference champion Indian Creek in the tournament’s first round.
“Not even close,” Cobb said.
“It was not the fact that we lost,” the coach added, “but the fact that we did a lot of self-inflicted things . . . a lot of penalties. You can’t play at this level of the tournament and do those things to yourself on the road.”
The first few minutes of the game couldn’t have gone much worse for the Vikings. Two incomplete passes and an interception gave the host Warriors the ball in Viking territory.
And Danville scored almost in spite of itself. The Warriors converted a fourth-down run by inches, threw a fourth-down incomplete pass only to be bailed out by a pass interference call, then scored on fourth down to take a 7-0 lead.
After three more West Vigo plays, the Vikings couldn’t get a punt off. This time it took the Warriors just two plays to score for a 14-0 lead.
“The first quarter was pretty bad,” Cobb said later, “but we were still playing decent.”
Then the Vikings and quarterback Dane Andrews got untracked. They drove into the red zone, had a fourth-down pass intercepted in the end zone, but used that to their advantage when Ethan Burgess made a tackle in the end zone on the next play for a safety.
Danville got a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kale Payne to Dominick Wynn to take a 21-2 lead, but the Vikings went right back down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by Kaleb Hannahs from the wildcat formation after a 28-yard completion from Andrews to Brandon Stroud.
The backbreaker came in the last five minutes of the half. The Warriors marched 80 yards, were stopped on fourth down only to bailed out again by a pass interference call, then scored on fourth down on the last play of the second quarter.
Danville drove 76 yards to another score with the second-half kickoff; the Vikings kept trying to rally behind Andrews, but the quarterback had injured his knee during the Indian Creek win and was a sitting duck if his protection broke down.
“He had a meniscus strain,” Cobb said after the game, “and that hobbled him quite a bit.” The sack yardage gave West Vigo negative rushing yards for the game, although Andrews passed for 215.
Danville had a three-pronged attack with running back Chandler Schubert (181 yards) and the Payne-to-Wynn combo.
Eleven Viking seniors — led Friday by Hannahs, Burgess and Andrews — played their last football game for West Vigo.
“It’s a great group overall that I’ve enjoyed watching since they were in second grade,” said Cobb, who is Burgess’s stepfather. “They have a lot of character and a lot of good athletes.”
The Vikings also had a second-half scare Friday when junior Zander Wilbur was injured returning a punt and was tended to on the field for quite a while before leaving on a gurney.
“He got knocked out,” Cobb said. “But he was conscious [and moving] before he left.”
