The high school football halftime score could have been a lot different than the 27-6 advantage South Putnam had Friday night at West Vigo.
But because that was the score, the visiting Eagles were able to run the ball — behind their big offensive line — and run the clock in the second half, and the unbeaten visitors took control of the Western Indiana Conference Green Division with a 36-12 victory.
“We thought the score should have been 13-13, at worst [at halftime],” coach Jeff Cobb of the Vikings said after the game. “We had some plays that killed us.”
South Putnam showed different facets in its first two drives, first the power running of fullback Jeremiah Hibbeln and then the scrambling ability of senior quarterback Riley Stone.
Hibbeln did the heavy lifting on a 59-yard, 11-play drive after the opening kickoff that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead, but it took the Vikings just 36 seconds to answer.
A sideline pass from Nick Lindsey to Peyton Clerk was tipped, but Clerk was patient, read the ball, caught it and competed a 45-yard scoring play. The Vikiings missed the extra point but were still within 7-6.
After an exchange of punts, however, Stone broke containment on a scramble and went 38 yards, the biggest play in a 65-yard, 10-play drive that made it 13-6 on the first play of the second quarter.
Then came the killer plays.
West Vigo had its best drive of the night to start the second quarter, and had first-and-goal at the 5 after a big catch by Cayden Cinotto from Kaleb Marrs. But South Putnam’s Xavier Langley stepped in front of Marrs’ next throw and rambled 99 yards for a touchdown. Instead of a tie, the Vikings trailed 20-6.
“That was kind of when things turned,” Cobb said afterward. “It takes points off the board for you and gives points to them.”
But West Vigo’s bad luck wasn’t over.
On South Putnam’s next offensive play, Cinotto stepped in front of a Stone pass and might have had a pick-6 of his own, but he couldn’t hold onto the ball. On the very next play Cinotto did intercept the ball, only to fumble it back to the Eagles (even though it appeared the West Vigo defensive back was on the ground before the ball came out).
The Eagles didn’t score on that prolonged drive, but West Vigo went three-and-out. With less than two minutes remaining in the half, the visitors got the ball at midfield, and as time ran out they got a touchdown pass on a ball that was touched by a defender and a different receiver before Langley pulled it in in the end zone.
“South Putnam is a very good team,” Cobb said later, “but we let some things get away from us. That touchdown with no time on the clock took some wind out of our sails.”
After the Vikings opened the third quarter without getting a first down, the Eagles used nearly seven minutes on a drive that went just 34 yards before they gave up the ball on downs in West Vigo territory.
But the Vikings went three-and-out again, and halfback Luke Switzer had a 47-yard gain that set up a touchdown and a 34-6 lead.
Later a coffin-corner punt by the Eagles set up a safety, although Marrs did find Cinotto for a 38-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
“We saw some positive things,” Cobb concluded, “but also some things we need to fix.”
Asked about the size disparity, the Viking coach added, “We’re used to being outsized. The [West Vigo] kids played very hard.”
