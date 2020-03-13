Miners, Wolves 'in limbo' thanks to IHSAA postponement

High school basketball regionals that could have set up a Class 2A semistate matchup between Linton and Parke Heritage for a spot in the state championship game were yanked away from the Miners and Wolves early Friday.
(Hopefully early enough to prevent the teams from busing to their respective destinations.)
The Indiana High School Athletic Association, after announcing earlier in the week that Saturday's games would go on as scheduled but with limited spectators, fell in line with most of the rest of the sports world and issued a statement that read, "Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately."
That was the extent of the statement, which irked Rich Schelsky, coach and athletic director at Parke Heritage, a little bit.
"I wish we had a plan," when asked about one by the Tribune-Star, "but we can't have a plan until the IHSAA gives us a plan. They didn't give us much to work with."
The Wolves were to play top-ranked Shenandoah on Saturday at the Greenfield Central Regional, with the winner of that game to face either South Decatur or Covenant Christian. Shenandoah is the defending regional champion.
Linton, a defending semistate champion after beating Shenandoah a year ago, would have met Crawford County on Saturday, following a game between South Spencer and Providence, and coach Joey Hart of the Miners was similarly without answers.
"We'll try to stay in shape and stay ready," he told the Tribune-Star. "We won't kill 'em [in practice] until we get some kind of game plan.
"We're just hoping we get to play."
The coronavirus has created an unprecedented situation that has impacted athletes, coaches and fans and created a week from hell for members of high school athletic staffs — selling regional tickets, reimbursing fans for those same regional tickets, determining which 75 fans were eligible for the new allotment (how many family bonds were broken and/or friendships lost in those negotiations?) and then realizing that work also had been in vain.
"We're obviously disappointed — and confused," Schelsky said. "We don't really know what's gonna happen going forward. There are a lot of questions, and nobody has an answer."
"I was kind of expecting [the postponement]," Hart said, "and if we can come back [to finish the tournament], I doubt that they drag it out three weeks . . . I think Mr. Cox [IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox] did everything he could, and that they'll do anything they can to play it if they can do it safely."
Looming over the postponement is also the fact that most Indiana schools are going to spend the next several weeks out of their buildings with e-learning and expanded spring breaks. And spring sports, some of which began practicing earlier this week, would have been scheduled to be fully involved starting Monday, the former first official practice date for baseball, boys golf and girls tennis.
No spring sports will practice at Parke Heritage until April 13, Schelsky said. He's not sure about his basketball team.
"Normally yes [we would practice]," he said, "but this is uncharted territory."
Hart expects his team to be practicing, and that spring sports will be put on hold. Two of the Miners, senior Kip Fougerousse and junior Josh Pyne, are especially impacted because both are headed to Indiana University for baseball — unless Fougerousse is drafted by the major leagues in June.
Or maybe they aren't impacted at all. "Those guys don't have off time," Hart said. "They work out [for baseball] all the time."
Schelsky is hoping this season hasn't ended yet, because it means — and Schelsky hopes the phrase doesn't become "has meant" — a lot to his young team.
"We've had a special season and we don't want to end it with an asterisk," he said. "One [reason] is just the experience our players are/were gonna get in the tourney. It's the first time we've been to something like this. And two, it was/will be a chance to see our guys and where they stack up with the best teams in the state.
"Win or lose, it would have helped us [to play Saturday]," Schelsky continued. "The kids aren't scared of the opportunity. They just want a chance."
"At least it looks like the NCAA seniors [whose tournament was cancelled] are going to get another chance [with extended eligibility]," Hart said. "For us, everything is fluid, with a lot of unknowns.
"As coaches, we talk about controlling what you can control," he added. "We've told the kids lately, 'Every night is Senior Night.' We'll just stay together and keep moving forward."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.