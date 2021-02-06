Is it time to address whether or not classic literature is being ignored in high schools these days?
The question arose Saturday night at North Knox, where some of the Linton Miners — and their coach — were unaware of the poem "La Belle Dame sans Merci" by John Keats.
Very loosely translated, the title refers to a beautiful lady without mercy. Slap a plural on that phrase, and the poem could neatly sum up the Linton girls basketball team.
Linton's defending Class 2A state champions defeated the host Warriors 67-37 Saturday night for the Class 2A North Knox Sectional championship, and the game was by no means that close. Coach Steve Meurer's Warriors are a scrappy young team of shooters — no seniors, so watch out for them next season — who were no match for the Linton defense.
Merciless was the word that came to mind, in other words.
Meurer called his second timeout five minutes into the game, and his team had still not scored at that point. The Miners raced to leads of 14-0, 25-5 at the end of the first quarter, 34-7 and 44-13 by halftime. North Knox shot over 60% from the floor in the second and third quarters, but unfortunately had more turnovers than shots over that period of time.
"Defense won us this game," said senior point guard Aubrey Burgess, who had three steals, three assists and hit four free throws — and the floor once, very hard — in the first quarter. "We didn't let our foot off the gas one time."
"We go out there and play our hardest every game," added senior guard Vanessa Shafford. "Winning is hard. We all realize what goes into it."
"They have an attitude of 'Let's just get better,' " a proud coach Jared Rehmel said of his team, which was ranked as high as fifth in the state in all classes in the coaches' poll, trailing only Class 4A teams. "Every possession, every practice, every day."
And the merciless part?
"A lot of teams get up by 10 and relax," Rehmel said. The Miners, in that situation, go for the kill.
"They got tired of losing, tired of failing," the coach added.
"We just want to win so bad," Burgess agreed. "We're being reminded how [losing] felt every day."
For the record, the Linton seniors have a three-year record of 90-14 so far and have never lost more than five times in a season — which they did in 2019-2020, before roaring through the state tournament.
Offensively the Miners are pretty good too, and they don't care who scores.
"If you're open, you take [the shot]," said Shafford, the statistical leader on Saturday night. "We have confidence in everyone, every teammate. If one of them is hot, we get the ball to them."
Shafford was hot Saturday, scoring 30 points in less than 25 minutes while getting eight rebounds — only one other player, teammate Gentry Warrick, had even half that many — with four assists and two steals. Haley Rose scored 16 and had five assists, while Graycie Poe led North Knox with nine points.
Linton's biggest lead was at 65-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter and it came, judged by the cheering, on the favorite play of the night for Linton fans. Lydia McCammon, a beloved senior reserve for the Miners, nailed a 3-pointer, assisted by Shafford. "I'll remember that [assist] for the rest of my life," a smiling Shafford said.
LINTON (67) — Rose 7-15 2-2 16, Hayes 1-1 2-2 4, G.Warrick 0-1 0-0 0, Shafford 11-17 4-4 30, Burgess 0-4 4-4 4, Thuis 1-1 0-0 2, C.Chambers 1-1 0-0 3, B.Chambers 2-4 0-2 5, Ab.Brownfield 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 0-0 0-0 0, Jerrells 0-2 0-1 0, McCammon 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-48 FG, 12-15 FT, 67 TP.
NORTH KNOX (37) — Poe 3-7 2-3 9, Hammelman 2-4 0-0 6, Wolfe 1-2 0-0 2, McKinley 1-1 0-0 3, McCory 1-4 2-4 5, Armes 2-2 0-0 4, Saucerman 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Cardinal 0-1 2-4 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Yochum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-28 FG, 7-13 FT, 37 TP.
Linton=25=19=18=5=—=67
North Knox=5=8=11=13=—=37
3-point shooting — Linton 7-15 (Shafford 4-8, C.Chambers 1-1, B.Chambers 1-1, McCammon 1-1, Burgess 0-1, Rose 0-3), NK 6-16 (Hammelman 2-3, McKinley 1-1, McCory 1-2, Jones 1-3, Poe 1-5, Saucerman 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Total fouls — Linton 17, NK 14. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Linton 10, NK 23. Rebounds — Linton 27 (Shafford 8, G.Warrick 4, Rose 3, Hayes 3, C.Chambers 2, B.Chambers 2, Jerrells 2, Burgess, Ab.Brownfield, Team 1), NK 22 (McCory 3). Assists — Linton 15 (Rose 5, Shafford 4, Burgess 3, Hayes 2, B.Chambers), NK 8 (Poe 4). Steals — Linton 19 (Burgess 4, C.Chambers 3, B.Chambers 3, Rose 2, Hayes 2, G.Warrick 2, Shafford 2, Thuis), NK 5 (Poe, McCory, Williams, Thomas, Jones). Blocks — Linton 2 (G.Warrick 2), NK 1 (Cardinal).
Next — Linton (23-1) plays Forest Park next Saturday at the Class 2A Crawford County Regional. North Knox finished 13-9.
