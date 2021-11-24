Linton’s boys’ basketball team protected its home court Wednesday with a 65-56 victory over Indianapolis Metropolitan in a first-time matchup between teams expected to be ranked in their respective polls.
The visiting Pumas went into the competition with a chip on their shoulder as they finished last season 10-14. The Miners went into the contest with momentum because they had home-court advantage and finished last season with a 23-5 record.
The game opened with Indianapolis Metro coming out in an aggressive full-court press. With 6:40 remaining in the first quarter the Pumas forced the Miners offense to commit a backcourt violation. This caused Quincy Stamps to score a layup putting them up 4-2 early.
Stamps had an impressive performance in the first half as he went into the locker room 8 of 10 from the field with 18 points and a 3-pointer.
“Our veterans needed to be better in the first half,” said Miner coach Joey Hart. “It was a good game to play though, because we learned.”
With 3:56 to go in the in the second quarter, Indy Metro’s Omari Ferguson forced a steal and scored on an exciting fast break that energized the crowd. That dunk was supposed to tie the game 26-26 but it was called back due to an unsportsmanlike call. The next play, Ferguson stole the ball once again and slammed it down which energized the crowd even more. The second dunk was not called back.
Immediately after Stamps earned a steal and scored a layup on a fast break which put the Pumas up 28-26 with 1:04 to go in the first half. Indianapolis Metropolitan went into the locker room with momentum on their side and a 31-27 lead over their opponent.
“One thing we were focused on changing in the first half was how productive Quincy was,” said Hart. “He had 20 in the first half and four in the second half. He’s a good player but we have to be better than 20 from one player at half.”
Linton’s first half key performers included Joey Hart and Logan Webb. Hart went into halftime leading the Miners with 12 points. Webb was second in scoring at half with six points.
With 5:04 to go in the third quarter Ferguson dunked for his second time of the night, then Stamps scored on another fast break, making the score 39-36 with 4:20 to go in the third.
But the third quarter ended with the Miners leading 48-41. Metro tried hard to catch up, but he game finished with Linton winning the fourth quarter 17-15.
“It’s early in the season but wins like this do help us moving forward,” Hart explained. “Our first two weeks are brutal so we can’t give any of these up.”
INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN (56) — Stamps 8 1-4 22, Ferguson 7 0-2 18, Anderson 3 0-2 6, Watson 2 0-3 5. Totals 28-52 FG, 3-5 FT, 56 TP.
LINTON (65) — Hart 11 4-8 30, Webb 6 1-3 14, Walters 4 0-0 8, Frady 4 0-2 8, Riggleman 0 0-0 0, Franklin 2 0-0 4, Gennicks 0 1-2 1, Walker 0 0-0 0, Totals 26 FG, 8-17 FT, 65 TP.
Indy Metro=12=19= 17=15=—=56
Linton=10=17=19=17=—=65
JV — Linton 40 (Aiden Davis 19), Indy Metro 24 (Edward Hall 13).
Next — Linton will play Parke Heritage at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Hulman Center. Indianapolis Metropolitan will play at Lafayette Jeff that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.