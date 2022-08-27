Entering the annual Riverton Parke Invitational cross country meet that circles around that school's campus — including up and down hills and through wooded areas — Linton junior Peyton Smith was a known quantity and probably among the favorites to win the 5-kilometer girls race.
After all, she placed 53rd in the IHSAA girls state finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course last season . . . and she did win Saturday morning with a time of 19 minutes and 53 seconds, crossing the finish line 1:08 ahead of runner-up Hadessah Austin of Seeger.
In other words, Smith had a really good day.
On the other hand, if you mentioned the name of South Vermillion sophomore Karter Jackson before Saturday's 5K boys race, you might have gotten a "Who?" in response.
That's not likely to be the reaction any longer because Jackson — only in his second year of competitive cross country — dominated the boys race in 17:55. That was 19 seconds faster than second-place Liam Campbell, a sophomore from West Vigo.
Team champions were Seeger's girls and Clay City's boys, who outpointed runner-up Shakamak 67-77.
"We've gotten off to a great start this year," Clay City boys coach Cole Schroer told the Tribune-Star afterward. "I'm proud of the work the boys have put in. This invitational has been one that has eluded us over the years, often falling short with even some of our best teams.
"But maybe the most encouraging thing [now] is that no one is satisfied. They have high expectations for themselves individually . . . and that's a key ingredient to a successful team. We will enjoy this [Saturday], then push ourselves to be better [Sunday]."
At the beginning of the girls race, when the temperature was a comfortable 73 degrees in Parke County, a lead pack consisting of Clay City's Macy Tucker, Austin and Smith — in that order — pulled ahead slightly.
About a half-mile in, Smith estimated, she started pulling away from the others. And as the old saying goes, "she never looked back."
"I worked hard over the summer," pointed out Smith, who ran her third meet of the week Saturday. "I really like these trails [at Riverton Parke]. Those are fun.
"I was excited to come to this race because I knew there would be some better [small-school] competition here."
Smith's primary goals for this season are to return to the state finals and this time finish in the top 25.
A few minutes after the final female runner crossed the finish line, the boys got started and Jackson did not lead right off the bat. Like Smith, he believes he shot to the front about a half-mile into the race.
Jackson also "never looked back," then proceeded to dump several bottles of water over his head in celebration of his convincing victory.
"I think I've improved over the last year," he said in what might be a major understatement, "with track and field helping me in the spring and doing cross country conditioning during the summer. . . . This [Riverton Parke Invitational] was my best run so far."
As a freshman in the fall of 2021, Jackson earned all-Wabash River Conference honors by placing 10th in that meet at Seeger. He was 42nd in the sectional at the Gibson course (21:05) and was timed at 20:39 in the regional at Bedford, ending his season.
Jackson's goals for 2022? Run a sub-17:30 5K and qualify for the semistate, then "see what happens."
Riverton Parke's Aaron Hines, who coaches the Panthers' girls and boys teams, was pleased with what he saw Saturday as well. His boys finished third behind Clay City and Shakamak.
"The girls did really well," Hines said. "We have a lot of girls who really hadn't run much varsity before. A couple of them p.r.'d [set personal records] today on our course, which is tough to do.
"Our boys, we're competing with everybody. We won the [WRC] last year and we're hoping to do that again this year. Our boys are really pushing each other. Brandon Todd has been our top finisher in almost every race."
Todd came in eighth overall Saturday with a time of 19:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.