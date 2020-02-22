Miners shut down top-ranked Triton Central to reach Class 2A final

Linton’s Miners hadn’t scored at the Class 2A Jasper Semistate for girls high school basketball Saturday evening until Haley Rose beat her Triton Central defender and finished with a left-handed layup with 4:44 left in the first quarter.
But that was OK because the Miner defense was in the process of holding the unbeaten Tigers, the state’s top-ranked team, scoreless for almost six minutes. And the 9-0 lead Linton built held up the rest of the way for a 48-43 win and a trip to next Saturday’s state finals.
Linton will play unranked Frankton at 12:45 p.m. at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
After the opening basket by Rose, Linton’s Vanessa Shafford twice found Gentry Warrick under the basket for layups and Aubrey Burgess hit a 3-pointer. After the Tigers finally scored, Shafford hit a 3-pointer of her own for a 12-2 Linton lead.
And the chase was on.
“Us getting off to a great start took [the Tigers] out of what they want to do, play man [defense] and get in your face,” coach Jared Rehmel of the Miners said between hugs of excited spectators after the game. “They had to chase us, and the tempo turned out in our favor.”
“We got a little bit of cushion, and we got some confidence,” Rose said.
The rest of the game involved a repeating scenario: Triton Central would threaten, and one or two Miners would make huge clutch plays to keep the Tigers in the rear-view mirror.
The Tigers opened the second quarter with baskets to get within 13-8, but the Miners held them to just three more points the rest of the half and led 22-11 at the break.
Triton Central got the first three baskets of the second half while the Miners made four straight turnovers. But Shafford stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer and Rose drove for another basket. Later in the quarter Rose rebounded a teammate’s missed free throw and sank a 3-pointer seconds later and Linton led 31-23.
Triton Central got the last two baskets of the third quarter, however, and momentum seemed to be ready to shift as the Tigers increased their defensive pressure.
So Burgess drove through that pressure for a layup, maybe the biggest basket of the game, and Rose found Jaylee Hayes for a layup and another eight-point lead.
“[The Tigers] fought back. We knew we were going to hit adversity,” Shafford said later. “That’s a tough team we just beat, and I’m so proud of my team . . . we always fought back with them and kept fighting.”
Shafford hit a free throw with 38 seconds left to make it a 44-40 game, and the Tigers tried to roll the ball upcourt to save time before getting into their offense. Shafford, at the top of the Miner zone, sprinted up and dove, forcing a tieup that went Linton’s way, and Rose hit two more free throws with 34 seconds left.
But it wasn’t over. Triton Central’s Tenleigh Phelps hit a 3-pointer, and with 13 seconds left the Miners turned it over. Grace Crist missed for the Tigers, however, and Burgess got the defensive rebound, hit two clinching free throws with two seconds left and — for good measure — stole the in-bounds pass as the clock ran out.
“We knew we had to protect [the lead],” Burgess said excitedly after the game. “We kept our composure and got a win, and we’re going to state.”
Rose led the Miners with 14 points, while Burgess scored 12 and Shafford 11. Rylie Stephens had 15 points and Phelps 11 for the Tigers.
Triton Central scored less than 50 points just twice in their 26-1 season — Saturday and on Nov. 30, when they beat Linton 47-37.
“We got a great feel for [the Tigers],” Rehmel said when asked about the effects of the earlier meeting. “Our younger girls got better, and Jaylee [Hayes, who got hurt in the Nov. 30 game] got healthy.”
“We definitely saw how [the Tigers] played, and we knew what we had to do,” said Shafford. “This meant a lot to us.”
“We learned to block out more [the Miners had nearly a 2-to-1 advantage in rebounds Saturday] and to play our game,” said Rose.
“[The Tigers] were very aggressive on defense, and we wanted to take that to our advantage,” added Burgess, who had a second successful drive to the rim in the fourth quarter. “And we learned how to keep our composure.”
“All week [the Miners] believed,” Rehmel concluded, “and when we got here [to Jasper], nothing changed.”
TRITON CENTRAL (43) — Phelps 3-10 4-4 11, Stephens 6-12 0-0 15, Crist 3-9 2-2 9, Heath 2-4 0-0 4, Chandler 2-10 0-1 4, B.Stamper 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 FG, 6-7 FT, 43 TP.
LINTON (48) — Shafford 3-9 2-4 11, Rose 4-8 5-6 14, Warrick 2-2 2-2 6, Burgess 3-6 5-7 12, Hayes 2-5 0-0 4, Thuis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 14-30 FG, 15-21 FT, 48 TP.
Triton Central 4 7 16 16 — 43
Linton 13 9 9 17 — 48
3-point shooting — TC 5-27 (Stephens 3-6, Phelps 1-6, Crist 1-6, Heath 0-2, Chandler 0-7), Linton 5-14 (Shafford 3-8, Rose 1-1, Burgess 1-3, Hayes 0-2). Total fouls — TC 19, Linton 6. Fouled out — Stephens. Turnovers — TC 14, Linton 21. Rebounds — TC 19 (Stephens 8), Linton 35 (Shafford 7, Hayes 6, Burgess 5, Rose 4, Warrick 4, Thuis 3, Team 6). Assists — TC 8 (Heath 4), Linton 10 (Shafford 4, Burgess 3, Hayes 2, Rose). Steals — TC 10 (Stephens 4), Linton 6 (Shaford 2, Rose, Warrick, Burgess, Thuis). Blocks — TC 2 (Phelps, B.Stamper), Linton 3 (Shafford, Rose, Warrick).
Next — Linton (24-5) plays Frankton at 12:45 p.m. next Saturday for the Class 2A state championship. Triton Central finished 26-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.