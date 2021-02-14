Miners ride defense back to semistate

The important number, Jared Rehmel emphasized Saturday night, was 50.
That was the number of points his Linton team had allowed in their two games at the Class 2A Crawford County Regional for girls high school basketball, so if the Miners weren't as sharp as usual offensively, they were never in danger of losing.
Linton beat an impressive young Forest Park team 51-26 in the morning game — highlights being holding the Rangers scoreless until early in the second period and 20 points by Aubrey Burgess — and overcame a solid defensive performance by Eastern (Pekin) for a 46-24 win in the championship game.
For purposes of comparison, Linton beat Eastern 43-33 in the 2020 regional championship game.
"That was a phenomenal performance on the defensive end," Rehmel said after the game. "Offense will come and go; you can't always cut hard, especially in game two [of the day]."
The Miners never had their typical rip-their-heart-out stretch of play Saturday night against the Musketeers, although a lot of that was their opponents' fault. Rehmel had warned that Eastern would be one of the best defensive teams his own team would see, and that was prophetic.
"Coach [Mike] McBride is one of the best in the state," Rehmel said of his opponent. "We knew today was not going to be easy. [The Musketeers] make it hard for you to score."
It's possible that Linton is even better than that defensively, however. In the first quarter, for example, Eastern didn't miss a field goal attempt until a last-second 3-point attempt yet trailed 14-4, Linton forcing twice as many turnovers as Eastern had shots.
The Musketeers cut the lead to 20-11 midway through the second quarter, and there may have been thoughts that their deliberate style might be effective against the Miners — until the Linton backcourt took over.
Burgess restored a double-figure lead by slashing to the basket and drawing a foul, hitting both free throws. She then dished to Vanessa Shafford twice, first for a short shot in the lane and then for a 3-pointer. Finally Shafford stole the ball at midcourt and threw it ahead to Burgess for a layup, and the defending state champions had run off nine straight points for a 29-11 halftime lead.
"We came out and executed like we knew we should," Shafford said after the game. "You prepare all week for a team [Forest Park] and then there's not much time to prepare for the night game."
If that burst wasn't enough, the Miners flashed their depth in the third quarter. Post player Gentry Warrick, not known as a scorer, got Linton's first eight points of the second half and the lead grew to 41-13.
"It feels good to have nights like this," said Warrick, who scored 10 with a game-high eight rebounds.
"She dominated the third quarter," Rehmel said. "She can do that, and tonight she did it when we needed it."
Shafford had a game-high 14 points with five steals and three assists, while Burgess had 11 points with five assists and three steals. Jaylee Hayes scored eight and Haley Rose grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists.
Eastern never gave up — "They kept pushing. They were fighting for their season," Shafford said — but Linton was on its way back to the semistate where it will face University. Triton Central, 2020's top-ranked team that Linton beat in last year's semistate at Jasper, was upset in regional play Saturday and won't be around to seek revenge, and Frankton — Linton's state-finals opponent last year — also lost on Saturday.
The Miners don't care who they face. "We're happy for the opportunity to play another semistate," Shafford said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.