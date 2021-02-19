University won't be an easy opponent for the Linton girls high school basketball team at Saturday's Jasper Semistate, but at least the Trailblazers are a new opponent.
Triton Central, the team ranked No. 1 in the state a year ago before getting knocked off by the Miners at Jasper, lost in last week's regional competition. So did Frankton, the Miners' victim in the one-sided 2020 state finals contest.
That's a good thing, coach Jared Rehmel said this week, and the revenge factor is a very small part of his reasoning.
"We are an entirely different team [in person] than we are on film," Rehmel said. "On film you can watch us and find some holes, but because of our length and speed those holes aren't there when you play us. Playing a new team is definitely to our advantage."
The top-ranked Miners will take any advantage they can get, even though they are considered the favorite Saturday to advance to the Class 2A statefinals against either Tipton or North Judson.
University's big threats are 6-foot-2 sophomore Kelsey Dubois, averaging 16.5 points and 12 rebounds per game; 5-8 senior Sierra Hinds, averaging 14.5 points per game, and 5-6 sophomore Payton Seay, averaging 14.3 points and — despite her lack of size — 8.7 rebounds per game.
"It's a three-headed monster," Rehmel said. "Dubois is an inside threat, Seay is a rebounder who really goes to the offensive boards and Hinds is an extremely good shooter, probably the best percentage shooter we'll play all year."
The Miners have a pair of 6-footers of their own in senior Haley Rose and junior Gentry Warrick, who is coming off maybe her best game of the season (10 points, eight rebounds) in the regional championship game against Eastern (Pekin).
The Trailblazers, Rehmel predicted, will try to pound the ball inside hoping to get Warrick in foul trouble, meaning 5-9 junior Aliyah Thuis will play a key role as her backup.
That's a strategy that might work, but there are a couple of reasons why it might not. For one thing, the Miners rebound by committee, with 5-9 guard Vanessa Shafford perhaps the best rebounder on the team. For another thing, by Saturday evening the Miners will have a defensive plan that will make it very difficult for the Trailblazers to get the ball inside; Frankton tried to feed the post in last year's state championship game and had the ball stolen so many times that the Eagles were quickly in a hole they never escaped.
The Miners were able to practice on Tuesday and were hoping to be on the court the rest of the week.
"We put together a two-day preparation plan, so we'll be OK if we get a couple of days [to work on it]," Rehmel said Tuesday night. "[Practicing] today helped a ton.
"At this time of year, you just want to stay in shape and have an idea about the other team's personnel."
Linton brings a 25-1 record into the game while University battled COVID-19 issues a couple of times during the season and has just a 12-3 record. Linton's loss was to Class 4A powerhouse Bedford North Lawrence, while the Trailblazers lost to Cascade, the Indianapolis Home School team and Greenwood Christian — which will play Loogootee in the Class A semistate game that precedes Linton vs. University — in a three game stretch from mid-December to mid-January.
"We have to be able to sustain our defense and keep Dubois and Seay off the boards," Rehmel concluded. "It's a one-game season now, so anything can happen."
