If you took the first and last of the eight quarters of high school basketball that Class 2A's top-ranked Linton has played against Shakamak, the Lakers fare pretty well.
But Thursday night, in Game 7 of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, the outcome was pretty much the same: the Miners won 85-60, after handling the visiting Lakers 81-37 last Friday.
Shakamak had led 15-14 early in the second quarter six days earlier, coach Joey Hart of Linton reported Thursday, and the Lakers also outscored the Miners in the fourth quarter on Thursday.
"From 81-37 last Friday to 85-60? I'll take that as a win," coach Nate O'Neall of the Lakers said after Thursday's game. "[The Miners are] a damn good ballclub, and they're coached by one of the best around."
An 11-0 run midway through the first quarter, seven of those points scored by Lincoln Hale, put Linton ahead 15-4, and after a 3-pointer by Shakamak's Coy Gilbert the Miners ran off seven more unanswered points. That made the score 22-7 late in the first quarter, and the lead was never again less than 12.
Hale led all scorers with 28 points for the Miners, who shot 62 percent from the field, while Josh Pyne added 12, Joey Hart (the coach's son) added 11 and Kip Fougerousse had nine points, three steals and five assists. Thirteen Miners played, 10 scored and nine got at least one rebound.
"We got through the game," coach Joey Hart said afterward. "We had some minutes-played ideas for three of our guys and we were able to do that, and we wanted to get off to a good start so we could rest guys."
Linton's lead reached 31 points on three occasions, but the Lakers kept scrapping.
"Shakamak made some shots in the second half," coach Hart said. "We let 'em drive us tonight; we need to stay in front of the ball better."
"Spurts," O'Neall said. "We have times when we look like we deserve to be there, and we have times when we look like we don't. We've got to do the little things better, starting with making layups."
Coy Gilbert had 12 points and Nick Kinnett 11 for Shakamak.
SHAKAMAK (60) — Gilbert 4-15 2-5 12, Gould 1-5 4-5 6, Gorby 1-2 1-2 3, Stienstra 3-5 0-0 9, Kesler 2-7 4-6 8, Fulford 3-3 1-1 9, Kinnett 4-6 3-4 11, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0, Vivian 0-0 2-2 2, May 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 FG, 17-25 FT, 60 TP.
LINTON (85) — Hale 10-13 6-7 28, Fougerousse 3-7 2-2 9, Hart 4-6 3-6 11, Pyne 4-6 4-5 12, Robertson 2-7 0-1 4, Frady 3-3 0-0 6, Cook 3-5 0-0 9, B.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Dr.Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Goodman 1-1 1-2 3, Webb 1-1 0-0 2, Dy.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-50 FG, 17-25 FT, 85 TP.
Shakamak=9=10=17=24=—=60
Linton=22=16=27=20=—=85
3-point shooting — Shakamak 7-16 (Stienstra 3-4, Fulford 2-2, Gilbert 2-6, Kesler 0-1, Kinnett 0-1, Jernigan 0-1, May 0-1), Linton 6-15 (Cook 3-5, Hale 2-4, Fougerousse 1-1, B.Smith 0-1, Hart 0-2, Robertson 0-2). Total fouls — Shakamak 21, Linton 16. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Shakamak 12, Linton 8. Rebounds — Shakamak 27 (Gorby 4, Gilbert 3, Kesler 3, Vivian 3, Gould 2, Stienstra 2, Fulford, Kinnett, Jernigan, Team 7), Linton 35 (Hart 7, Hale 6, Frady 5, Fougerousse 4, Pyne 3, Robertson 2, Webb 2, B.Smith, Dr.Smith, Team 4). Assists — Shakamak 8 (Fulford 3, Stienstra 2, Kinnett 2, Jernigan), Linton 19 (Fougerousse 5, Robertson 4, Hale 2, Hart 2, Pyne 2, Frady, B.Smith, Goodman, Cox). Steals — Shakamak 6 (Gilbert 2, Gould, Fulford, Kinnett, May), Linton 8 (Fougerousse 3, Pyne 2, Robertson 2, Hale). Blocks — Shakamak 2 (Gilbert, Kesler), Linton 2 (Fougerousse, Pyne).
Next — Shakamak (2-6) plays the 5:30 p.m. game today and Linton (6-0) plays at 8:30.
