Linton's Miners are in the same place they were a year ago in high school basketball, sectional champions who are hoping for more.
And although four regulars are missing from the 2018-2019 Miners who finished as Class 2A state runners-up, there are no thoughts in central Greene County about settling for a lesser outcome in the next three weeks.
Or, as seniors Kip Fougerousse and Devyn Robertson both said at practice earlier this week — identically, but not simultaneously — "Different team, same situation."
Linton, ranked third in the final Class 2A poll, plays unranked Crawford County in Saturday's second game at Southridge following an 11 a.m. opener between 10th-ranked South Spencer and unranked Providence.
It's a different venue for regional play than last season, when the Miners needed a last-second shot to beat Paoli in the Rams' gym, and the Miners — one of them in particular — are looking forward to the change.
"We played [at Southridge, in a one-day tournament] earlier for this reason," Josh Pyne noted.
"I love that gym," Robertson said. "The atmosphere is great — I love the all-around seating — and I can't wait to see it all red, white and blue. It will feel like we're playing at home."
"I like the setting. It's a neat atmosphere," said Fougerousse — who hadn't told the whole story.
"Kip plays good in that gym," said fellow senior Caleb Frady. "He hit nine 3s and set a school record. He had 38 points against Christian Academy [in that Jan. 4 tournament that also included a loss to Barr-Reeve]."
Although the Miners haven't lost since that Barr-Reeve game, they don't think they should have lost that one either.
"We had a 14-point lead at halftime," Pyne recalled, also pointing out that at the sectional championship game the Miners got a big second quarter from Lincoln Hale but wound up beating rival South Knox by just 48-45.
"We just need to find a way to play a good four quarters," Pyne said.
"We've got the same goal as last year: win the big thing," Hale said this week, "but we'll take one game at a time."
Crawford County is a new opponent for the Miners, and they like it that way. The South Knox game was an example of how teams in their area know the Miners and how to play against them.
"It's always a good game [against South Knox]," Hale noted. "We've made ourselves rivals the last few years."
Last year's graduates — Tucker Hayes, twins Sammy and Silas Robbins and Trester Award winner and team leader Evan Slover — are no longer around, and often the Miners used a six-man rotation with those four plus Hale and Fougerousse.
But Pyne stepped up and made himself very valuable during the tournament run a year ago, Robertson played some key defensive minutes, and now new members of the rotation include freshmen Joey Hart — coach Joey Hart's son — and Drew Cook. Then there are the other three seniors — Frady, Brady Smith and Dylan Smith — whose value includes mentorship and leadership.
"For Drew and Joey, it would be nice if we could get two wins down there," Brady Smith said this week. "In timeouts I'm usually talking to Drew a lot, trying to be a leader from where I am."
"People play different roles, and as a senior I feel more responsible for what's going on," said Dylan Smith. "I try to set a good example for the young guys in practice, and get the varsity starters ready to play every day."
The two Smiths, by the way, may be related "somewhere down the line," Brady said, but not closely — although Dylan's younger brother Drew is another Miner reserve.
This potential tournament run will be the most different for Frady, who had three different knee surgeries last year and wasn't able to be in uniform for postseason play.
At 6-foot-5, and in excellent shape after losing 40 pounds, he could be the team's wild card if the Miners run up against an opponent with size.
"Caleb is a very important piece," coach Hart said this week. "He's a very smart, competitive kid, and as good a teammate as we have ever had."
