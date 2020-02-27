Miners have togetherness — and a lot more

Successful high school teams — particularly successful girls high school teams, it seems — are quick to credit their togetherness and team chemistry and they are almost always correct.
Whether the team spirit is a cause or an effect might be debated, however.
Linton's Miners are no different, they said this week as they prepared for Saturday's 12:45 p.m. Class 2A state championship girls basketball game against Frankton (and even have a corroborating witness).
"We're all so close. A bond that's unexplainable," said sophomore Gentry Warrick.
"It's our bond and our connection with each other," junior Aubrey Burgess agreed. "It's like we're a blend."
Sophomore Jaylee Hayes played at Shakamak last season, so she got to play against the Miners who are now her teammates. She saw that teamwork from the other side and enjoys being a part of it now.
"I was expecting [playing for Linton] to be different," she said. "[The other Miners] were really accepting, really welcoming. There's not any drama here; it's just awesome."
What that means too, junior Vanessa Shafford said, is accountability.
"[Because of] the way we bonded together, and how close we are as a team . . . we know each other so well that we don't let each other take the easy way out," she said.
Coach Jared Rehmel agreed with all of that, but was quick to say that there's more involved.
"First of all, they're good players," he said of his Miners. "They are high-character kids who get along. It's a perfect combination: talent, girls who are unselfish and girls who get along. When you have that, anything can happen."
There's another thing too, the thing that kept the Miners from succumbing to repeated threats from top-ranked and unbeaten Triton Central at last week's Jasper Semistate after a quick start that allowed Linton to control the game.
"They're not afraid of the big moment," Rehmel said of his girls, "and that probably comes from the last two years, getting beat when it mattered most."
Other reasons?
"It's our drive, I guess," said sophomore sixth player Aliyah Thuis. "All three juniors are so good, but we all have a lot of drive."
"It's our positivity, our willingness not to give up," Hayes said.
"Clearly we don't like to lose," said Burgess.
"They like to play basketball and take care of business," Rehmel said.
Shafford leads the Miners in scoring (17.6 points per game), rebounding (6.9) and assists (4.8), playing a role much like her role model Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon (similar ponytail too). Burgess and Rose combine for about 25 points per game, Hayes and Warrick combine for 12 more, with Burgess second in assists and Rose third and Warrick second in rebounds with Hayes third and Rose fourth.
"We have all the key parts," Rose said this week. "Everyone is so close . . . and really it's everybody. We wouldn't be winning without everybody [on the team] coming to practice every day and working to one goal."
One of those goals this week was maintaining focus through the hoopla going on around them, the players said.
"I'm a happy girl this week," said Shafford, "but the job is not done. We've worked so hard to get here, and it would mean so much to go up and win a state title."
"It feels a little different for sure," added Burgess. "It'll be a little hectic, but we've got to keep doing what we've been doing — not let anything go to our heads and be the team you can be."
And even though there's not a senior on the team, the Miners have no thoughts about settling for second-best and waiting their turn.
"These opportunities don't always come," Rehmel said. "You have to take advantage while you're here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.