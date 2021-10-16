After more than three sets of fairly good high school volleyball Saturday, Linton unleashed a frightening display of power midway through the championship match and downed Southridge 3-0 to win the Class 2A Linton Sectional.
Both teams had advanced with 3-0 wins earlier in the day, but neither of those wins was as decisive as the score made them appear. Linton survived a very shaky second set to beat South Knox 25-11, 27-25, 25-14 and Southridge had to hold off Eastern Greene in a 25-13, 25-19, 28-26 decision.
And in the championship match the Miners started slowly, trailing 14-12 midway through the first set. Linton had most of the stats at that point, with Southridge points often coming from Miner errors rather than things the Raiders were doing right.
Then the Miners stopped making errors. They scored the next 11 points, with Ally Brownfield serving 10 straight helped by Gentry Warrick's four kills and two blocks; split the last four points of the first set; gave up the first point of the second set; and then ran off the next 12 points as Audrey Warrick had seven aces in an 11-point service run and assisted her older sister on two kills.
That's a 25-3 run against a good team, and the rest of the match was just a matter of getting it over with.
"Volleyball happens quick," coach Scott Vanderkolk said after the championship match, "if you're not ready to respond to what's in front of you. Southridge is a really good team, but we played awesome, especially in the second set."
It was Gentry Warrick who had kept the Miners as close as they were when they were struggling, the senior leader getting 10 kills and three blocks in the first set alone. Someone mentioned to her after the match that she'd been really good.
"We," she corrected gently. "We were really good." Then, not quite as gently this time, she added, "It takes all of us."
Facing the 14-12 deficit, Gentry Warrick said the Miners "just came together. We got the energy where it needed to be, and we got the lead."
If unwilling to talk about herself, Gentry was more than happy to talk about her younger sister. Audrey Warrick, another of the Miner 6-footers, is also a setter and led the team in assists and digs — and aces, with nine — while also making herself an imposing figure on the front line.
"She's great," Gentry said of Audrey. "She's come a long way this season, and I'm so grateful I get to play with her this year."
Vanderkolk was more willing to talk about his senior leader.
"[Gentry] had a really nice night tonight," he said. "When you get in these games, you need your thoroughbreds to get you points. We had [Jaylee] Hayes and [Sophie] Hale too, so when you've got three [hitters] it's really hard [for the opponent] to keep up."
Blocking? "We always have two 6-footers getting a lot of touches," Vanderkolk added, "and slowing things down for the back row."
Serving? "We work a lot in practice on serving," said Hayes, whose seven aces were a big key in the morning victory. "That helps us in the games. We're more focused."
For are good as the Miners are and have been, this was the first sectional championship since 2017 — the first for any of the girls on this team, whose path had been blocked by North Knox and last year's state champion Barr-Reeve.
"It feels amazing," Hayes said, "especially after not winning sectionals for awhile. A dream come true."
And despite that 25-3 run, the best of the Miners has still not surfaced, Gentry Warrick said.
"We're just gonna keep getting better and better," she predicted. "The chemistry's there."
In Saturday's opener, the Miners breezed in their first set against a team they'd beaten easily during the regular season. Then the Spartans turned things around.
South Knox had a 16-12 lead in the second set, but Linton scored four straight points. That didn't swing the momentum, because South Knox scored the next five for a 21-16 lead.
The Spartans had set point with a 24-20 lead, but committed a net violation to keep Linton alive. Gentry Warrick then got three straight blocks; South Knox scored for a 25-24 lead; but the Miners fought off a fifth set point and scored the last three — two kills by Gentry Warrick and one by Neely Brown.
Asked after the morning match if he was happy his team had survived the close second set or disappointed it got that close, Vanderkolk admitted he was feeling both emotions.
"Everybody's playing to stay alive at this point," he said. "South Knox played with a lot of energy and passion. We had to get settled down and let the ball take care of it."
South Knox=11=25=14
Linton=25=27=25
Highlights — For Linton, Jaylee Hayes had 12 digs, 6 kills, 2 assists, a block, 16 points and 7 aces; Gentry Warrick 13 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs, 10 points and 6 assists; Audrey Warrick 13 assists, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs and 4 points; Kylie Cooksey 13 assists, 6 digs, a kill and 2 points; Sophie Hale 7 digs, 5 kills and 6 points; Ally Brownfield 4 digs, 3 assists, 7 points and 2 aces; Lillie Oliver 2 kills, 2 digs, a block and an assist; Becca Robbins 3 kills, a block and a dig; and Neely Brown 2 kills and a dig.
For South Knox, Addyson DeLisle had 11 assists, 6 kills and 5 points; Kaylee Parrish 8 assists, a kill, 4 points and an ace; and Leah Ellerman 2 kills, a block, an assist, 7 points and an ace.
Next — LInton moved into the championship match. South Knox finished 10-13.
Southridge=25=25=28
Eastern Greene=13=19=26
Highlights — For Southridge, Maddy Songer had 26 assists, 2 kills, a block and 3 aces; Bailey Keusch 13 kills and 2 aces; Brenna Brosmer 6 kills, 2 blocks, an assist and 3 aces; and Emmy Petry 6 kills and 4 blocks.
For Eastern Greene, Keylee Hudson had 23 assists, 3 kills and an ace; Kenli Sullivan 12 kills, 5 blocks and an assist; and Brynlee Perkins 5 kills, a block, an assist and 3 aces.
Next — Southridge moved into the championship match. Eastern Greene finished 8-18.
Championship
Linton=25=25=25
Southridge=16=9=16
Highlights — For Linton, Audrey Warrick had 17 assists, 11 digs, 3 kills, a block, 17 points and 9 aces; Gentry Warrick 18 kills, 10 blocks, 7 digs, an assist, 4 points and an ace; Sophie Hale 5 kills, 5 digs, 4 assists, a block and 7 points; Kylie Cooksey 9 assists, 5 digs, 6 points and an ace; Ally Brownfield 2 digs and 13 points; Jaylee Hayes 7 kills, 4 digs, an assist and 2 points; Lillie Oliver 5 digs, 2 kills and a point; and Neely Brown 2 digs.
For Southridge, Maddy Songer had 10 assists, a kill, 2 points and 2 aces and Bailey Keusch 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 points and an ace.
Next — Linton (28-3) plays next Saturday at the Class 2A Mitchell Regional. Southridge finished 18-13.
