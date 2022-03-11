How many basketball fans do not love when their favorite team coverts an alley-oop pass into a thunderous two-handed dunk?
Not many, if any.
But how many fans — or reporters for that matter — realize how the opportunity for those slams originated?
Usually, credit can be given to the defense for deflecting a pass that leads to a steal or guarding an opponent's best shooter so well that his misses quickly find their way to the other end of the court.
Take Linton High School's boys team, for example. The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Miners (22-4) will face Providence (17-6) in the noon semifinal of the Southridge Regional on Saturday.
Coach Joey Hart has guided the Miners for 12 seasons. In 2021-22, his squad has allowed an average of 41 points per game to its opponents. The reasons for their success — offensively and defensively — can usually be traced to 6-foot-5 sophomore Braden Walters, 6-4 junior Logan Webb and 6-5 junior Joey Hart (the coach's son with the same name).
"It starts on the other [defensive] end, getting a stop and getting a breakaway," pointed out Webb, who tips the scales at 205 pounds after starting at wide receiver on the Miners' football team. "That gives us a chance to make those kind of [flashy] plays and get the fans into it."
All three of these players say their wingspans have not been measured yet. But it's fair to assume that young Hart and Walters possess wingspans similar to a typical 6-7 or 6-8 player, while Webb provides a more muscular — even if less vertical — presence to blocking out for rebounding position. He also delivers many of those alley-oop tosses that young Hart smashes down through the nets.
"Logan gives us a tough presence and an ability to go to multiple positions," coach Hart told the Tribune-Star this week. "Braden is the most versatile defender we've ever had, guarding [positions] 1 through 5. Joey's on-the-ball defense has improved because of his length.
"A lot of times when people think you have talent [and the Miners do benefit from a boat load of talent], you just score a bunch of points. But these three guys, along with Drew Smith [injured early in the season], they've made us a much-improved defensive team."
Coach Hart cited his son — who's already made a college visit to Central Florida and making plans to visit at least Loyola and Northwestern in the off-season — as a threat to become the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers and blocked shots, a rare combination of excellence in basketball.
Webb estimated that the wingspans of teammates Hart and Walters are "though the roof." Although not literally true, it may seem like they're going through the roof of the gym when they leap to throw down a dunk.
"Fans see alley-oop passes and think offense," the elder Hart explained. "But it's really defense."
As an example, he mentioned a late blocked shot by his son as the reason the Miners held on to beat Bloomfield during one of their regular-season victories over the Cardinals. He didn't go so far as to claim the '21-22 version of the Miners is the best he's ever coached on the defensive end, but he admitted this group is "in the conversation."
"Our defense has been great this year," emphasized Walters, who weighs 187 pounds. "Believing in it at the beginning of the season and us being able to play all different types of defense [are the keys]. . . . Being able to defend the ball and contest shots helps us out a lot."
"Our length, especially in the 1-3-1 [zone defense], is really effective," added the 180-pound Joey Hart, the player. "And I think everybody on our team has a pretty high motor when it comes to defense."
"We have a lot of different defenses," Webb contributed to the subject. "Probably our best is our 1-3-1."
If Linton's defense continues to hold its foes to minimal numbers of points, the Miners hope to be challenging for the Class 2A state championship March 26 inside Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
"I want to play on the last day of the season," Walters confirmed, "and win a state title."
