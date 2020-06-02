Indiana State women’s basketball coach Vicki Hall announced Monday the addition of Jazmone Turner to the staff.
Leaving the ISU staff is assisant coach Deneen Parker, who has accepted a position as assistant coach at Houston.
Turner joins the program after spending the previous three seasons as the associate head coach at Coppin State University.
“I am really excited to bring Jazmone Turner into the program,” Hall said. “Jazmone loves the game and has a great basketball mind. She is a relentless worker and had to wear many hats at Coppin State. I think she will be an incredible asset to our guard development. She is from Ohio and has great midwestern ties for recruiting as well.”
At Coppin State, Turner had several responsibilities including point guard and wing development, recruiting coordinator, scheduling, fundraising, scouting, offensive strategies, practice planning, equipment management and she was the liaison between the medical and support staff.
“I am elated to be a part of the Indiana State family,” Turner said. “I appreciate coach Hall for this opportunity. Coach and the staff have built a good foundation and culture here at Indiana State. With the foundation set, I can't wait to offer what I have to bring to the table. We are excited about the future of the program and the direction it is headed. I’m ready to work and prepared to deliver. March on.”
Turner began her collegiate coaching career at the Division II level as a graduate assistant at Ohio Valley University in 2014 before being named the interim head coach of the Fighting Scots during the 2015-2016 season. The 2015-2016 campaign saw Turner lead the program to their first appearance in the Greater Midwest Athletic Conference tournament. Turner was named the head coach of the Fighting Scots for the 2016-2017 season. She went on to complete the preseason at Ohio Valley University in 2017 before accepting her position at Coppin State.
Prior to her time in coaching, Turner played three years of college basketball at Muskingum, where she was the team captain from 2008-2011. Turner tore her ACL during her junior campaign and decided not to compete her senior season athletically. She completed her undergraduate degree in 2012.
Turner was an assistant coach at Trotwood Madison High School from 2012-2013. After one year at Trotwood Madison, Turner was offered the junior varsity position at Northmont High School. In addition to coaching high school basketball, Turner also spent time coaching AAU with Jay-Bee Beetha, an All-Ohio EBYL team.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, Turner was a part of the 2019 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) 30 Under 30 class. She is a graduate of Trotwood Madison High School in Trotwood, Ohio.
Parker joined the staff at Indiana State during the 2019-2020 season after spending three years as the associate head coach at Northwestern State.
“We are happy for Deneen,” Hall said. “She was able to return to Texas with her family and significant financial increase. I always want the best for those that are a part of our program and I want to thank Deneen for her contributions to our program last year. She did a great job in forming relationships in the team, on the staff and in the community.”
Tennis
• Braves honored — Terre Haute South seniors Sara Hoggatt and Azriel Manalaysay have been named to the Academic All-State team by the state tennis coaches association.
Cross country
• SMWC signs South's McIntyre — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods cross country/track and field coach Zach Whitkanack has announced the signing of Nathan McIntyre to the 2020-21 incoming recruiting class. McIntyre signed his National Letter-of-Intent to compete as a dual-sport athlete for the Pomeroys.
McIntyre will soon graduate from Terre Haute South, where he competed in both cross country and track. He was named most improved runner in 2017 and earned Heart of the Braves Award in 2018.
Golf
• Pomeroys add one — Drake Varns of Louisburg, Kansas, has signed his national letter of intent to compete for the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men's team in 2020-2021.
"Drake has a great personality and will add a lot of character to our team. His game has potential and we'll look for him to contribute from the start of his career," coach Abe Nasser said.
Varns was an all-county golfer who competed in the Kansas state championship meet as an individual. He was also the kicker for his school's football team.
Drag racing
• Season begins — Crossroads Dragway conducted its season-opening test-and-tune along with a Gambler's Race on Saturday.
Bob Wright of Oakwood, Ill., was the winner of the Gambler's Race over K.J. Rogers from Marshall, Ill. P.J. Davenport of Terre Haute and Troy Mann of Clinton were the semifinalists. For the most up-to-date information, go to crossroadsdragway.com or the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page.
Saturday
Gambler's Race — Bob Wright ('86 Omni) def. K.J. Rogers ('79 Monza); semifinalists P.J. Davenport, Troy Mann.
