Three recent high school graduates from the Wabash Valley have been named to the 2020 Academic All-State baseball team by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The honorees are Garrett Loyed of Terre Haute South, B.J. Hopton of Riverton Parke and Isaac Wanninger of South Vermillion.
In other baseball:
• Good start — Mad Dog 12U, a Terre Haute 12-and-under travel team, got off to a 6-0 start by winning the AAA USSSA state championship last weekend.
Team members are Austin Black, Nick Burk, Jarrett Cottrell, Brayden Dean, Tyler Lawson, Bryson Lemmons, Colten Moore, Jacob Norton and Caleb Sparks. Manager is Pete Goda.
• Yankees 11, Cardinals 6 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League play Sunday, Brian Schulze and Andy Jackson had three hits each and Kyle Volkers struck out nine in relief for the Yankees, now 1-1 in the 35-and-over group. The Cardinals, 0-2 in the same group, got two hits including an inside-the-park homer from John Lee.
High school athletics
• Falcon returns to committee — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its Student Advisory Committee for the 2020-2021 school year.
Returning to the committee for the second year is North Vermillion senior Brookelyn Brown. Other returning seniors are Brooke Comer, North Harrison; Leyton Czarnecki, LaVille; Ethan Keehn, Lake Station; Gracie Madison, Barr-Reeve; Claire Shide, Mishawaka; Graham Siefker, LaPorte; Elizabeth Steinhart, Mt. Vernon; and Brynn Urban, Fishers.
Juniors in their first year on the committee are Rudy Branstetter, Connserville; Georgia Gray, Fort Wayne Canterbury; Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central; Ava Ray, Franklin; Will Retherford, Elwood; Raef Sauer, Center Grove; Timothy Weeks, Eastern (Greentown); Amajanea Whitt, Fort Wayne Wayne; and Olivia Yager, Rushville.
Golf
• ISU outing — Registration has begun for Indiana State football's annual golf outing July 25 at Idle Creek.
Flights are available at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tee times are limited to the first 25 teams registered.
Prices start at $125 for an individual and $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorships are available starting at $100. For other options and more information, visit GoSycamores.com.
• Ace at Rea Park — Eric Wissel of Carlisle shot his first-ever hole-in-one Monday on the 138-yard 13th hole at Rea Park.
Wissel used a 6-iron for the shot witnessed by Vern Tincher, Tom Weger and Bob Munoz, all of Terre Haute.
League results
Paitson's East End Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 99, Modesitt-Emmert Realty 91, Fairway Golf 86, Brashier Equipment 81, Kroc's Butcher Shop 74, Kleptz Restaurant 73, Riddell National Bank 70, Advanced Chiropractic 66. Low gross: Liz Torrence 37. Low net: Torrence 31, Judy Wier 31. Chip-ins: Torrence (10), Michele Boyer (10). Play of the Day: Torrence.
Auto racing
• Larson, Thorson prevail — At Kokomo, Tanner Thorson and Kyle Larson were winners in U.S. Auto Club/Indiana Midget Week action at Kokomo Speedway on Sunday.
Thorson won his heat and led the final three laps to win the 30-lap main in the series finale. Larson took second to take IMW honors, finishing 73 points ahead of second-place finisher Chris Windom.
Larson won four of the six features and took second in the other two, including one event at Lincoln Park Speedway.
He tied Bryan Clauson for most IMW wins with nine and has 23 total wins in the midget series.
Friday's results
At Lincoln Park Speedway
Fast qualifier — Kyle Larson.
Heat winners — Larson, Chris Windom, Brody Roa (C-main), Chase Jordan (semi).
Feature — Windom, Larson, Buddy Koford, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tanner Carrick, Cannon McIntosh, Thorson, Clinton Boyles, Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Shane Golobic, Zach Daum, Johnson, Tyler Courtney, Jason McDougal.
